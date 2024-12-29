The 2024 Formula 1 season was a breath of fresh air following Max Verstappen's domination in 2023, with thrilling action throughout the year.

An incredible seven different drivers won multiple races in 2024, as the pendulum swung between Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes on various occasions.

Whilst it was Verstappen who eventually claimed the title ahead of Lando Norris, he achieved his fourth championship in spectacular fashion.

However, GPFans wants to know which race was your favourite in 2024, in our refined list of the best grands prix of the season.

What was the best race of the 2024 season?

Whilst audiences would have been forgiven for thinking that Verstappen's domination would continue after Saudi Arabia, the Australian Grand Prix truly kickstarted the exciting 2024 season.

The Red Bull star's retirement during the race allowed Carlos Sainz to claim victory after returning from surgery on his appendix just weeks before.

However, it was Verstappen and Norris' rivalry that kept fans hooked throughout the year, with their championship battle translating onto the track at the Austrian Grand Prix.

As the pair battled for the lead they both collided, which awarded the win to Mercedes star George Russell.

His team-mate soon followed with a stunning victory at the British Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton ended his winless streak in an emotional moment during his final home race with Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion earned a record breaking ninth victory at the grand prix, in a perfect tribute to his time at Mercedes.

Silverstone was closely followed by the Hungarian Grand Prix, which provided drama up and down the grid, and featured a very angry Verstappen.

The race in Budapest also saw tense team orders between McLaren stars Norris and Oscar Piastri, with the latter taking his first grand prix win in the memorable race.

Following a brief break over the summer, the Italian Grand Prix returned Charles Leclerc to the top step of the podium, and he clinched an incredible victory in front of the Tifosi.

The Ferrari star secured his third win of the year at the United States Grand Prix, but the race will be best remembered for its controversy between championship rivals Norris and Verstappen.

Verstappen's racing tactics came under scrutiny in Austin, as the battle for the title reached its most intense point and Norris was penalised during their on track antics.

A first world title was not to be for Norris, who appeared out of contention following a stunning win from Verstappen at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The champion stormed from P17 on the grid to claim the victory and stood alongside the two Alpines on the podium.