Aston Martin issue 2025 statement amid Newey arrival

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have issued a statement in a 2025 announcement on social media.

The Silverstone-based squad will aim to overcome a disappointing 2024 season, after Aston Martin found themselves trapped in the midfield throughout the year.

The 2024 season stood in stark contrast to 2023, where they enjoyed eight podium finishes with Fernando Alonso, a year to celebrate despite their fifth-place finish in the standings.

Whilst their position in the constructors’ championship did not alter in 2024, Aston Martin failed to step on the podium as McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes all contested for the victories over the course of the year.

Aston Martin were absent in the 2024 title fight

Adrian Newey joins Aston Martin this year

Can Aston Martin join the title fight in 2025?

Aston Martin’s driver lineup will remain the same in 2025, with Alonso extending his contract until 2026 as he continues his partnership with Lance Stroll.

The two drivers will be hoping for improvement in 2025, due to the arrival of design legend Adrian Newey as their managing technical partner in March.

Despite Newey’s pedigree, he will have little impact on the overall design of the 2025 car, with his focus expected to be on the 2026 challenger as Aston Martin looks to join the championship fight in time for the regulation changes.

Reflecting on the 2024 season in an Instagram post depicting both of their drivers, Aston Martin focused on the positives of the year ahead in a brief announcement.

"Another year, driven by your support," the team wrote on social media.

"Thank you for showcasing your unconditional support for our team in 2024, all across the world and online. Bring on 2025…"

