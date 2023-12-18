Russell follows in Hamilton's footsteps as exciting new deal announced

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 18 December 2023 18:57

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has announced that he is joining Tommy Hilfiger as a global ambassador ahead of the 2024 season.

The fashion brand have a strong connection with Mercedes, already as an official partner to the team.

Furthermore, Russell now also joins team-mate Lewis Hamilton in officially becoming a global ambassador for the company.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Russell 'trying to understand' WORRYING Mercedes trend

Hamilton signed on with the clothing chain back in 2018, with Russell now joining the seven-time world champion five years later.

Tommy Hilfiger is an official partner for the Mercedes F1 team

Lewis Hamilton is also a global ambassador for the brand in his own right

And George Russell has now also joined the Tommy family

As an official partner of Mercedes, the man from King's Lynn has been spotted adorning Tommy clothes on numerous occasions as he enters the paddock for a race weekend.

Russell announces new clothing deal

Yet Russell has now become a global ambassador for them within his own right, joining the likes of Zendaya and Gigi Hadid.

Taking to social media, the Mercedes star shared his delight at teaming up with a giant of the industry.

"Really excited to announce that I’m joining Tommy Hilfiger as a global ambassador!" he wrote.

"Thank you for welcoming me into the family – it’s an absolute pleasure."

Really excited to announce that I’m joining @tommyhilfiger as a global ambassador! Thank you for welcoming me into the family - it’s an absolute pleasure💙 pic.twitter.com/JYBVikFIa6 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 16, 2023

Fans should therefore keep their eyes peeled for more Tommy Hilfiger outfits from Russell on race weekends, as the 25-year-old will no doubt showcase a host of new designs next season.

READ MORE: Mercedes chief issues JUDGEMENT on Hamilton and Russell title chances