close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
George Russell and Max Verstappen

Russell follows in Verstappen footsteps with EXTRAVAGANT purchase

Russell follows in Verstappen footsteps with EXTRAVAGANT purchase

George Russell and Max Verstappen

F1 star George Russell has taken a leaf out of Max Verstappen's book after completing an extravagant purchase.

The Mercedes driver has treated himself to a Pershing 6X yacht, with the 62-foot vessel costing in the region of £2.2million.

According to The Sun, Russell's new toy is able to accommodate up to 14 guests, who will have an abundance of space on the upper deck to relax in style.

The stunning yacht also includes four bedrooms and a kitchen, while jet skis can be stored in the on-board garage.

The 27-year-old is one of several F1 racers to have shelled out big money for similar boats, including Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen, who purchased a Mangusta Gransport 33 earlier this year.

However, they are unlikely to spend much time swapping stories about happy times on deck if their recent history is anything to go by.

George Russell and Max Verstappen have often clashed in recent months

Russell-Verstappen rivalry set to resume

The pair have become embroiled in a fierce rivalry of late, with both making no secret of their dislike for one another.

A frank exchange of views in the wake of last season's Qatar Grand Prix saw Russell accuse his Red Bull counterpart of being a bully, with Verstappen stating that he had 'lost respect' for the Brit.

Their feud carried on into the 2025 campaign, with Verstappen receiving a 10-second time penalty and three points on his license after he was deemed to have intentionally made contact with the Silver Arrows man at the Spanish GP.

Two weeks on in Canada, Red Bull launched an unsuccessful post-race protest following Russell's victory after taking issue with his driving under safety car conditions.

The duo will go head-to-head once again in Belgium next week as the second half of the season begins at Spa.

READ MORE: F1 2025 driver lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

READ MORE: The F1 move that could see Christian Horner work WITH Toto Wolff

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Charles Leclerc George Russell
Brutal Aston Martin sacking can hand George Russell F1 lifeline
F1 Transfers

Brutal Aston Martin sacking can hand George Russell F1 lifeline

  • July 14, 2025 19:09
  • 1
George Russell in F1 rival talks as Mercedes star hit with brutal reality
Latest F1 News

George Russell in F1 rival talks as Mercedes star hit with brutal reality

  • July 13, 2025 09:57
  • 1

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Russell follows in Verstappen footsteps with EXTRAVAGANT purchase

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Red Bull 'terrified' over pivotal Max Verstappen F1 decision

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Analysis

New Christian Horner partnership could be a NIGHTMARE for F1

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen 'will take' Red Bull exit but create new 'problem'

  • Yesterday 19:43
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x