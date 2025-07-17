Russell follows in Verstappen footsteps with EXTRAVAGANT purchase

F1 star George Russell has taken a leaf out of Max Verstappen's book after completing an extravagant purchase.

The Mercedes driver has treated himself to a Pershing 6X yacht, with the 62-foot vessel costing in the region of £2.2million.

According to The Sun, Russell's new toy is able to accommodate up to 14 guests, who will have an abundance of space on the upper deck to relax in style.

The stunning yacht also includes four bedrooms and a kitchen, while jet skis can be stored in the on-board garage.

The 27-year-old is one of several F1 racers to have shelled out big money for similar boats, including Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen, who purchased a Mangusta Gransport 33 earlier this year.

However, they are unlikely to spend much time swapping stories about happy times on deck if their recent history is anything to go by.

George Russell and Max Verstappen have often clashed in recent months

Russell-Verstappen rivalry set to resume

The pair have become embroiled in a fierce rivalry of late, with both making no secret of their dislike for one another.

A frank exchange of views in the wake of last season's Qatar Grand Prix saw Russell accuse his Red Bull counterpart of being a bully, with Verstappen stating that he had 'lost respect' for the Brit.

Their feud carried on into the 2025 campaign, with Verstappen receiving a 10-second time penalty and three points on his license after he was deemed to have intentionally made contact with the Silver Arrows man at the Spanish GP.

Two weeks on in Canada, Red Bull launched an unsuccessful post-race protest following Russell's victory after taking issue with his driving under safety car conditions.

The duo will go head-to-head once again in Belgium next week as the second half of the season begins at Spa.

READ MORE: F1 2025 driver lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

READ MORE: The F1 move that could see Christian Horner work WITH Toto Wolff

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

Related