Sky Sports F1 legend issues fiery EXIT statement

Sky Sports Formula 1 legend Martin Brundle has threatened to leave a social media website in a fiery exit statement.

Brundle has become a very popular figure in F1 amongst fans new and old, with the former driver — who entered 165 grands prix during his career and achieved nine podiums — perhaps most well known these days for his iconic grid walks.

The 65-year-old is also the commentator of the action on Sky Sports F1 and the world feed alongside David Croft.

Recently, it was announced that Brundle is set to receive an OBE as part of the New Year's Honours list, and the outpouring of congratulations aimed towards him underlined just how much of a popular figure he is within the paddock.

Martin Brundle's F1 grid walks have become iconic

Brundle raced for the likes of McLaren, Jordan and Jaguar

Brundle slams X and Elon Musk

Now, however, the popular pundit has sparked some backlash on social media after issuing an update on how he felt regarding the state of X and its owner Elon Musk, claiming that he was going to leave the site.

"I’m conflicted," Brundle's statement on X began.

"I like Twitter/X and it has served F1, Sky, me, and people around me, very well for a good while.

"But @elonmusk is such a daily globally interfering d*** I feel the need to go somewhere else 🤔."

Surprisingly, a lot of the comments defended Musk and slammed Brundle for his take.

Later, Brundle reflected on his original statement and the feedback to it, revealing he would remain on X for the time being, withdrawing his threat to leave, albeit with a potentially sly dig at the site. Either that or a genuine typo.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the diversity to my last post, including the negativity," Brundle stated in a follow-up post.

"That’s what keeps you alive and motivated, and in touch. I’ll stick with Tw*****/X and keep my mind open.

"Opinions are like noses, everybody’s got one and they all count."

