Ferrari chief move announced in huge statement after Hamilton arrival

A senior figure at Ferrari has made a major move just days after Lewis Hamilton's arrival at the Italian outfit was made official.

Hamilton has signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari that begins in 2025, putting an end to his highly successful 12-season partnership with Mercedes.

During his time with the Silver Arrows, the British driver scooped six of his seven drivers' championships and contributed towards winning eight constructors' titles.

As he prepares for his debut in red, after a tough ending to his time with Mercedes, the seven-time champion will surely be targeting regular race wins once again, and perhaps even dare to dream about a record-breaking eighth world championship.

Johan Elkann joins Meta

Now, just days after Hamilton's arrival, Ferrari Executive Chairman John Elkann has made a stunning move of his own.

In an announcement this week, Meta revealed that Elkann had become one of three new members elected to the company's board of directors, with Dana White and Charlie Songhurst the other two.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, said in an official statement: "Dana, John and Charlie will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables and the future of human connection."

Speaking as part of the announcement, Elkann added that he was excited to contribute to what he called one of the most significant contemporary businesses.

"I am honoured to be able to contribute to the future of one of the most significant companies of the 21st century," the Ferrari chief explained.

"I look forward to bringing my global experience and long-term perspective to the board as Meta continues to shape and push the next frontiers of innovation and technology."

What impact this move has on Ferrari, if any, moving forward remains to be seen at this stage.

However, it is no doubt a significant move for their executive chair, who adds another impressive string to his bow.

