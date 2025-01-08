close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team announce NEW driver lineup for 2025 season

F1 team announce NEW driver lineup for 2025 season

F1 team announce NEW driver lineup for 2025 season

F1 team announce NEW driver lineup for 2025 season

Haas Formula 1 team have announced a new driver lineup for the 2025 season in a recent release.

The American team will field a completely new lineup next season, following the departure of Nico Hulkenberg to Sauber and their decision to axe Kevin Magnussen.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton release confirmed as F1 legend delivers EXPLOSIVE announcement

READ MORE: Ricciardo receives career BOOST in surprise F1 decision

Esteban Ocon will join from Alpine, whilst F2 star Ollie Bearman will make his full-time debut after securing three grand prix appearances in 2024.

Haas enjoyed a small resurgence back into the midfield last season, in a marked improvement after team boss Guenther Steiner was replaced by Ayao Komatsu.

Esteban Ocon joins Haas this season
Ayao Komatsu enters his second season as Haas team principal

Haas announce Sim Racing Team for 2025

The team have also announced their new driver lineup for the 2025 F1 Sim Racing World Championship, which begins January 14 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shanaka Clay, Tamas Gal, and Joris Croezen will make their debut for Haas’ sim racing team, which is supported by R8G Esports founded by former Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean.

The Frenchman celebrated the arrival of the two new drivers, as he looked ahead to his fourth year working with the sim racing team who placed fifth overall last season.

READ MORE: Hamilton deals Verstappen blow after RECORD Ferrari salary emerges

“Here we go again for another exciting season of F1 Sim Racing, and our fourth year working with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” Grosjean said.

“Like always, we've worked hard since last season to prepare some of the best youngsters on the scene and we bring two amazing rookies to the grid this season in Tamas and Joris, with a lot of potential, alongside a fast and experienced driver in Shanaka Clay.

“Every year, the level rises, and this year will be even more competitive than ever. Alongside our partner, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, we're going to do our absolute best and aim for the points on a regular basis, and even better if possible."

READ MORE: Verstappen announces Kelly Piquet marriage UPDATE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Daniel Ricciardo Alpine Nico Hulkenberg Sauber Kevin Magnussen
F1 team reveal major driver lineup change
Latest F1 News

F1 team reveal major driver lineup change

  • January 5, 2025 08:57
F1 team pay tribute as DOUBLE driver exit confirmed
Latest F1 News

F1 team pay tribute as DOUBLE driver exit confirmed

  • January 2, 2025 20:53

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 team announce NEW driver lineup for 2025 season

  • 43 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen issues shock verdict over major FIA punishment

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Off The Track

Red Bull star ruled OUT of 2025 race in huge shock

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton release confirmed as F1 legend delivers EXPLOSIVE announcement

  • Today 16:13
F1 Off The Track

F1 deal extension revealed for 2025

  • Today 13:52
Latest F1 News

F1 announces major calendar change in official statement

  • Today 12:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x