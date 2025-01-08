F1 team announce NEW driver lineup for 2025 season
Haas Formula 1 team have announced a new driver lineup for the 2025 season in a recent release.
The American team will field a completely new lineup next season, following the departure of Nico Hulkenberg to Sauber and their decision to axe Kevin Magnussen.
Esteban Ocon will join from Alpine, whilst F2 star Ollie Bearman will make his full-time debut after securing three grand prix appearances in 2024.
Haas enjoyed a small resurgence back into the midfield last season, in a marked improvement after team boss Guenther Steiner was replaced by Ayao Komatsu.
Haas announce Sim Racing Team for 2025
The team have also announced their new driver lineup for the 2025 F1 Sim Racing World Championship, which begins January 14 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Shanaka Clay, Tamas Gal, and Joris Croezen will make their debut for Haas’ sim racing team, which is supported by R8G Esports founded by former Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean.
The Frenchman celebrated the arrival of the two new drivers, as he looked ahead to his fourth year working with the sim racing team who placed fifth overall last season.
An all new line-up ahead of the 2025 F1 Sim Racing World Championship 🙌🏁— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) January 8, 2025
We're excited to welcome @shanaka_clay, @TamasGal34 and @Jjoriss7 to our team ahead of the season starting in Stockholm, Sweden on January 14.#HaasF1 #F1Esports | @F1Esports
“Here we go again for another exciting season of F1 Sim Racing, and our fourth year working with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” Grosjean said.
“Like always, we've worked hard since last season to prepare some of the best youngsters on the scene and we bring two amazing rookies to the grid this season in Tamas and Joris, with a lot of potential, alongside a fast and experienced driver in Shanaka Clay.
“Every year, the level rises, and this year will be even more competitive than ever. Alongside our partner, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, we're going to do our absolute best and aim for the points on a regular basis, and even better if possible."
