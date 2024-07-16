F1 team set to make 'IMMINENT' driver signing announcement

A Formula 1 team is set to make an 'imminent' announcement regarding their 2025 driver lineup.

After an exciting race at the British Grand Prix last time out, the sport heads to Budapest this weekend, but before the action gets underway, another slot on the 2025 grid may have been snapped up.

Of course, not so long ago, the Hungarian Grand Prix threw up a shock result, when in 2022, Esteban Ocon took an unlikely victory for Alpine.

It was Ocon's only grand prix victory to date, and as such, the track will likely hold a special place in his heart. Perhaps due to this, it looks like the Frenchman's next move will be announced in Budapest in the coming days.

F1 heads to Hungary this weekend

Esteban Ocon won the 2022 Hungarian GP with Alpine

F1 driver signing announcement 'imminent'

It was announced last month that Ocon would be leaving his current team, Alpine, at the end of 2024, and as such, he is on the lookout for a new seat for 2025 and beyond.

According to one outlet, however, Ocon has already signed with a team for next season - Haas.

In a recent Q and A published on their website, BBC Sport revealed that the deal is set to be announced imminently.

"Esteban Ocon has signed to join Haas next season, BBC Sport has been told, and this is expected to be announced imminently, quite possibly in the run-up to this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix," the BBC Sport article read.

Gene Haas has reportedly decided on his driver lineup for 2025

"This comes from well-placed sources close to Haas and Mercedes, who manage the Frenchman."

Of course, if that report is accurate, it means that current Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has lost his F1 seat.

The team have already confirmed that British talent Oliver Bearman will drive for them next season, and now it looks as though he will be partnered with Ocon, leaving the Dane out of a drive.

