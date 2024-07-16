F1 team set to make 'IMMINENT' driver signing announcement
F1 team set to make 'IMMINENT' driver signing announcement
A Formula 1 team is set to make an 'imminent' announcement regarding their 2025 driver lineup.
After an exciting race at the British Grand Prix last time out, the sport heads to Budapest this weekend, but before the action gets underway, another slot on the 2025 grid may have been snapped up.
READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar
Of course, not so long ago, the Hungarian Grand Prix threw up a shock result, when in 2022, Esteban Ocon took an unlikely victory for Alpine.
It was Ocon's only grand prix victory to date, and as such, the track will likely hold a special place in his heart. Perhaps due to this, it looks like the Frenchman's next move will be announced in Budapest in the coming days.
READ MORE: Rap star RIDICULES Verstappen at the British Grand Prix
F1 driver signing announcement 'imminent'
It was announced last month that Ocon would be leaving his current team, Alpine, at the end of 2024, and as such, he is on the lookout for a new seat for 2025 and beyond.
According to one outlet, however, Ocon has already signed with a team for next season - Haas.
In a recent Q and A published on their website, BBC Sport revealed that the deal is set to be announced imminently.
"Esteban Ocon has signed to join Haas next season, BBC Sport has been told, and this is expected to be announced imminently, quite possibly in the run-up to this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix," the BBC Sport article read.
"This comes from well-placed sources close to Haas and Mercedes, who manage the Frenchman."
Of course, if that report is accurate, it means that current Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has lost his F1 seat.
The team have already confirmed that British talent Oliver Bearman will drive for them next season, and now it looks as though he will be partnered with Ocon, leaving the Dane out of a drive.
READ MORE: IndyCar chief hints at INTERNATIONAL expansion
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team set to make 'IMMINENT' driver signing announcement
- 11 minutes ago
Leclerc issues WARNING to 'struggling' Ferrari star
- 2 uur geleden
F1 rival given DRIVE in Perez's Red Bull
- Today 19:00
Stunning grid return 'within reach' for AXED F1 star
- Today 17:00
Verstappen expresses DOUBTS over major F1 change
- Today 15:00
Hamilton set for new role as Mercedes star announces MAJOR move
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep