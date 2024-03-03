Steiner reveals MAJOR issue that led to Haas split
Guenther Steiner has revealed how his Haas F1 departure came about after nearly a decade working on the team’s projects.
The team finished the 2023 Formula 1 season plum last in the constructors’ championship and have been trending backwards for a few seasons.
A variety of different drivers have been and gone, and while their current duo appears to be the most settled and experienced of the crop – they still find themselves right at the back of the pack.
Nico Hulkenberg sensationally made Q3 at the opening race of the season in Bahrain, but there is a long way to go before Haas are competing as they should.
Steiner: I was ok with it
Speaking about how the split occurred with Sky Sports, Steiner revealed that he and team owner Gene Haas didn’t see eye to eye.
“I mean the last year, year and a half was difficult because you could see all the other teams, when the budget cap came in place, everybody invested their money in the infrastructure of the company just to move forward,” he said.
“We didn’t do that and at some stage, you know you need to say what you think about things.
“Obviously I don’t own the team, I cannot make these decisions, I haven’t got the money and Gene [Haas] wants to do it his way and obviously he didn’t like what I had to say and therefore my contract was not extended, which I was ok with it.”
Ayao Komatsu – Haas's new team principal faces a difficult task with ageing infrastructure to catch up with the rest of the pack.
Steiner wasn’t completely blameless however, and his brutal approach saw drivers like Mick Schumacher falter under pressure – contributing to the team’s downfall over time.
