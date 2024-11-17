close global

Axed F1 boss admits SHOCKING Drive to Survive truth

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has admitted a shocking truth in regards to popular Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive.

The axed Formula 1 team principal was sacked from his role at the American outfit at the beginning of 2024, after the team finished bottom of the 2023 constructors' championship.

Steiner was promptly replaced by Ayao Komatsu, who has managed to revive the team in 2024, with Haas currently seventh in the constructors' standings.

Since his F1 exit, Steiner has utilised his public persona to his advantage and has made frequent appearances on The Red Flags Podcast, and even embarked on a tour for his book Driving to Survive, with another 'Unfiltered' tour already booked for next year.

Guenther Steiner was replaced by Ayao Komatsu at Haas earlier this year
Guenther Steiner was catapulted to fame by Drive to Survive

Guenther Steiner makes Drive to Survive confession

Steiner also attracted the cameras during his tenure as Haas boss, where he became a standout star of Netflix series Drive to Survive.

However, the former boss has made a startling admission during a recent appearance about the show that catapulted him to fame.

When appearing on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Moyles queried Steiner over whether those who work in F1 dislike Drive to Survive.

"I don’t know because I didn’t watch it," Steiner candidly admitted.

"People tell me and I know how I am so I know what I am in but the rest I don’t know.

"I never watched it and have no intention to watch it.

Guenther Steiner admitted he has never watched Drive to Survive

"It’s good but from my side, it’s a little bit like this, when it came out, obviously people had an opinion about it, what I do in there, so I hadn’t seen it at the time.

"To start off I don’t like to watch myself, I hate it and then the other thing is, an actor needs to watch himself to get better next time, but I’m not an actor so if I watch myself and think, 'oh that wasn’t good, I need to do it different next time', so when I see a camera I start to act."

x