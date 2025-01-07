Hamilton deals Verstappen blow after RECORD Ferrari salary emerges
Hamilton deals Verstappen blow after RECORD Ferrari salary emerges
Max Verstappen has suffered a blow in comparison to his Formula 1 rival Lewis Hamilton following his Ferrari signing.
Verstappen and Hamilton are the two names that have dominated the sport and the drivers' championship in recent history, with the pair having claimed an astonishing 10 of the last 11 titles.
Verstappen is the reigning champion heading into 2025 having scooped a fourth consecutive drivers' crown in 2024, and Hamilton achieved six championships between 2014 and 2020 with Mercedes after his first world title with McLaren
Former Mercedes star Nico Rosberg is the only other driver to register a title in the above period, stealing the championship away from Hamilton after a fierce inter-team battle at the Silver Arrows in 2016.
What is Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari salary?
According to Forbes, Verstappen was the top earner in 2024, taking home an overall figure of $75 million including salary and bonuses.
Hamilton came home second in this data reveal, with Forbes claiming that the seven-time champion took home $57 million as part of his Mercedes contract in 2024 — a $55 million salary with a further $2 million in bonuses.
The next driver in third was significantly far behind, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking home a salary of $12 million and bonuses of $23 million for an overall figure of $35 million.
However, according to Forbes, Hamilton's Ferrari deal has changed everything.
The report claims that whilst Verstappen is the top dog on track heading into 2025, he is no longer the highest earner, with Hamilton's Ferrari salary expected to usurp the amount that the Dutchman is currently earning at Red Bull.
