Hamilton rival blasts champion for 'inappropriate' F1 decision

One of Lewis Hamilton's most infamous Formula 1 rivals has unleashed criticism on his former team-mate following his exit from Mercedes.

The seven-time champion has officially left the Silver Arrows after 12 years with Toto Wolff's team, marking the end of the most successful partnership the sport has ever seen.

Hamilton has now swapped Mercedes for Ferrari, with his on-track debut in red expected later this month, although the test at the Scuderia's private testing facility in Fiorano is heavily dependent on the weather, with a contingency plan reportedly in place.

The 39-year-old heads to the Scuderia with a so-far unachievable eighth championship no doubt at the forefront of his mind, having secured six drivers' titles and eight constructors' championships with his former team.

Mercedes' domination of the sport occurred following the 2014 rule changes, with Hamilton and his team-mate at the time Nico Rosberg proving a tough duo to beat.

Charles Leclerc will be joined by new team-mate Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton recently bid an emotional farewell to Mercedes

Rosberg disapproves of Hamilton final race choice

During their time as team-mates, Rosberg and Hamilton went from childhood friends to fierce rivals, their heated relationship bubbling over after Rosberg claimed his first and only championship victory in 2016 before announcing a swift retirement.

Now, Rosberg, who can often still be found carrying out punditry duties in the modern F1 paddock, has taken a swipe at his former Mercedes companion following an incident at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Discussing Hamilton's choice to wear red in his final paddock appearance with Mercedes, Rosberg told Spanish publication Marca: "I see the decision as very strange and inappropriate. It is a pity. It's their day and their choice, so it's fine.

"They appreciate him and still have a good relationship, but it's a small detail that makes me feel sorry for them," Rosberg concluded.

