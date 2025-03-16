FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Australian Grand Prix incident

The FIA have issued an F1 penalty decision following an investigation into Lewis Hamilton during the Australian Grand Prix.

F1's opening race of the 2025 season was a chaotic affair, thanks to the changeable wet weather conditions, with both the rookies and seasoned drivers struggling out on track.

Isack Hadjar, Jack Doohan, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Gabriel Bortoleto and Liam Lawson all crashed out of the race at various stages, with McLaren also struggling and losing position as the track grew progressively wet towards the end.

Whilst Oscar Piastri tumbled down the order and out of the top 10, although he eventually recovered to P9, Lando Norris managed to return to the lead and emerged victorious at the Australian GP.

Lando Norris has won the first race of the 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton's first race with Ferrari was a disappointment

Hamilton issued F1 penalty verdict by FIA

Hamilton's first race with Ferrari was less fortuitous however, with the rain hitting Albert Park at exactly the wrong time, where he slipped down to the tail end of the top 10 with Charles Leclerc.

The champion finished the race in P10 after a late overtake from Piastri around the outside at Turn 9, but the result could have been a lot worse for Hamilton.

Following an early safety car after the opening lap of the grand prix, Hamilton was noted by the stewards for failing to maintain a 10-car-length distance behind the safety car.

Hamilton was not the only driver to be noted for this infringement with Fernando Alonso, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson also coming under scrutiny from the stewards for the exact same reason.

All three drivers and Hamilton got away with the error however, and the FIA announced that no penalties would be applied.

An official document stated: "The stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence.

"Although the gap to the previous car exceeded the 10 car lengths prescribed in the regulations, the Stewards considered the weather conditions and also that the correct gap was restored well prior to the restart, as mitigating circumstances in this case. Hence no penalty is applied."

