Red Bull chief reveals Wolff BLOCKED key Mercedes deal
Red Bull chief reveals Wolff BLOCKED key Mercedes deal
Red Bull's Helmut Marko has revealed that a 'handshake deal' with Mercedes was blocked by team principal Toto Wolff, thwarting what could have been a major power shift in Formula 1.
Marko suggested that Red Bull had reached a verbal agreement with the late Niki Lauda to use Mercedes power units from 2015, but the deal was ultimately stopped by Wolff.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen makes Red Bull team-mate verdict as Marko drops Norris contract BOMBSHELL
READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses F1 future AWAY from Red Bull
At the start of F1's hybrid era in 2014, Mercedes dominated the grid, leaving Red Bull struggling with an uncompetitive power unit supplied by Renault.
Frustrated by their performance gap, Red Bull explored alternatives, including a potential engine deal with Mercedes.
Red Bull and Mercedes partnership
Red Bull senior advisor Marko revealed that Lauda, then a key figure within the Mercedes team, had agreed to a deal with Red Bull to supply their engines, a move that may have powered the Milton Keynes outfit right to the front of the grid once more.
"In 2014, when the new engine rules came in, our engine supplier, unfortunately, couldn't make a competitive engine," Marko explained on the Inside Line podcast.
"There was quite a big rivalry with Mercedes, and also our boss [Dietrich Mateschitz] was not a big fan.
"I said, 'Listen, with our engine, we can't motivate people anymore, because everybody knows with this engine you can't win.'
"We had a deal with Mercedes, a handshake deal with Lauda, which was not supported by Toto, so the deal didn't happen."
The decision forced Red Bull to remain with Renault until 2018, as neither Mercedes nor Ferrari were willing to supply engines to their rival, fearing Red Bull’s chassis could make them unbeatable with a stronger power unit.
In 2019, Red Bull turned to Honda, taking a gamble on the Japanese manufacturer, whose previous partnership with McLaren had failed to deliver results.
"We went to Honda," Marko continued.
"Honda, at that stage, failed to be competitive with McLaren, but I had some inside information on what they were planning to do, so we said, 'Yes, we go ahead. We take this risk.'"
The partnership with Honda paid off, with Red Bull returning to championship-winning form in 2021.
Marko added, "It was a brave decision. As Fernando Alonso said, it was like F2 power at the time, but we’ve always taken brave decisions. A little bit no risk, no fun."
While the Mercedes deal never materialised, Red Bull's eventual collaboration with Honda proved pivotal in their journey back to the top of the sport.
READ MORE: Red Bull F1 chief drops Norris 'contract' BOMBSHELL
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief drops Norris contract bombshell as MAJOR Las Vegas GP replacement announced
- 8 minutes ago
Red Bull chief reveals Wolff BLOCKED key Mercedes deal
- 27 minutes ago
F1 youngster cautious of 'STRANGE' Schumacher test
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull POACH record-breaking former Mercedes F1 expert
- 2 hours ago
Bearman gears up for F1 RETURN
- 3 hours ago
F1 star Leclerc crashes £300k Ferrari in Monaco
- Today 09:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov