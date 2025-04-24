close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Christian Horner reveals huge Red Bull problem

Christian Horner reveals huge Red Bull problem

Christian Horner reveals huge Red Bull problem

Christian Horner reveals huge Red Bull problem

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has lifted the lid on finding a solution to huge problem within the team.

Horner first joined the Milton Keynes-based outfit in 2005 after the energy-drink giants took over from Jaguar, and has since worked with some of the best drivers in the history of the sport, including multiple-time world champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

But while he has enjoyed historic success on the track throughout his 20-year stay at the helm, he admits it has been far from plain sailing,

In an interview with Forbes, the 51-year-old has revealed how making one major change to the culture within the organisation immediately after his arrival was a key factor in turning their fortunes around.

“I’ve always been a great believer that it’s not how old you are or how young you are but about how you conduct yourself,” he said. “You earn respect; you don’t dictate it.

“There was a lot of talent in the team, but it wasn’t necessarily being guided in the right way.

"One of the biggest shifts we had to make was getting rid of the finger-pointing - we needed a ‘can-do’ attitude where everyone was aligned.”

Red Bull's struggles continue in 2025

Horner is currently overseeing a period of transition at Red Bull, who relinquished their constructors' crown in 2024 after two years of dominance over the rest of the competition.

Despite coming into 2025 full of confidence that they could wrestle the title back from McLaren, it has been a torrid start to the campaign.

Defending drivers' champion Verstappen has celebrated just one victory over the first five grands prix, and has a real fight on his hands to prevent McLaren's Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris from ending the year on top of the standings.

He hasn't been helped by the turmoil surrounding the other half of the Red Bull driver lineup, with Sergio Perez's replacement, Liam Lawson, ditched after just two races in favour of Yuki Tsunoda.

While the Japanese driver has been a marked improvement from his predecessor, he has scored just two points in three outings, meaning the chances of Red Bull being able to challenge on two fronts are already all but over.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton quit fears issued as Ferrari star reveals unexpected new role

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Christian Horner Sebastian Vettel 2025 Forbes
Horner holds shock 'chats' with F1 star as Verstappen future uncertain
Latest F1 News

Horner holds shock 'chats' with F1 star as Verstappen future uncertain

  • April 22, 2025 20:55
F1 prepares meeting for MAJOR rule change backed by Christian Horner
Latest F1 News

F1 prepares meeting for MAJOR rule change backed by Christian Horner

  • April 21, 2025 12:55

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton quit fears as legend suffers 'extreme' Ferrari beating

  • 37 minutes ago
  • 1
Latest F1 News

Christian Horner reveals huge Red Bull problem

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo was 'great' at one thing other drivers hate - F1 star's mum

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Lando Norris told to DITCH social media as distractions threaten F1 title bid

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton takes 'extreme' Ferrari beating

  • Yesterday 19:59
Max Verstappen

Former F1 boss gives DRIVE-THROUGH Verstappen penalty verdict

  • Yesterday 18:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x