Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has lifted the lid on finding a solution to huge problem within the team.

Horner first joined the Milton Keynes-based outfit in 2005 after the energy-drink giants took over from Jaguar, and has since worked with some of the best drivers in the history of the sport, including multiple-time world champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

But while he has enjoyed historic success on the track throughout his 20-year stay at the helm, he admits it has been far from plain sailing,

In an interview with Forbes, the 51-year-old has revealed how making one major change to the culture within the organisation immediately after his arrival was a key factor in turning their fortunes around.

“I’ve always been a great believer that it’s not how old you are or how young you are but about how you conduct yourself,” he said. “You earn respect; you don’t dictate it.

“There was a lot of talent in the team, but it wasn’t necessarily being guided in the right way.

"One of the biggest shifts we had to make was getting rid of the finger-pointing - we needed a ‘can-do’ attitude where everyone was aligned.”

Red Bull's struggles continue in 2025

Horner is currently overseeing a period of transition at Red Bull, who relinquished their constructors' crown in 2024 after two years of dominance over the rest of the competition.

Despite coming into 2025 full of confidence that they could wrestle the title back from McLaren, it has been a torrid start to the campaign.

Defending drivers' champion Verstappen has celebrated just one victory over the first five grands prix, and has a real fight on his hands to prevent McLaren's Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris from ending the year on top of the standings.

He hasn't been helped by the turmoil surrounding the other half of the Red Bull driver lineup, with Sergio Perez's replacement, Liam Lawson, ditched after just two races in favour of Yuki Tsunoda.

While the Japanese driver has been a marked improvement from his predecessor, he has scored just two points in three outings, meaning the chances of Red Bull being able to challenge on two fronts are already all but over.

