Red Bull boss Horner stunned by 'impossible' Verstappen

Red Bull F1’s team principal Christian Horner was left stunned by Max Verstappen after his astounding pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Following a difficult weekend in Bahrain, Verstappen bounced back and snatched pole position from McLaren after he was met with speculation about his Red Bull future upon arrival in Jeddah.

Speaking after qualifying to Sky Sports, team boss Horner was left in disbelief at Verstappen’s incredible result, something he did not believe was possible heading into the session.

"It does [reward pole position] because you have the fresh air. So, if you can convert the pole, you’ve got that benefit of running in the clean air and not being in the turbulence of a following car,” he said.

"But what we’ve seen this weekend, the McLaren is very, very quick, particularly in race trim. So I think we’re going to have a hell of a fight on our hands to try to keep Oscar behind us. But we’re starting in the best possible position, so great to be going into it on pole.

"Honestly, I did not believe that was possible going into that session. But it just shows, you never give up. We’ve got a great team, you keep fighting. You keep chasing the performance and then Max, he’ll go and deliver you that last ounce of performance."

Can Verstappen win in Jeddah?

McLaren dominated the opening practice rounds of the weekend, with either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri tipped to take pole position, but Verstappen’s true pace began to unleash itself during Q1 where he troubled the team at the top of the timesheets for the first time this weekend.

However, a crash from Norris brought out a red flag in Q3 and ensured he would start the race in P10, whilst also handing Verstappen a major advantage as he enjoyed free reign of the track once the session resumed with two sets of soft tyres and thus two chances to compete for pole position.

As a result, Verstappen silenced noise from the media this week after speculation mounted over his future at Red Bull, with himself and rival team bosses asked whether a switch was imminent.

Both Mercedes and Aston Martin have denied any interest in signing Verstappen, as the Dutchman proved once again why he is the reigning world champion and why he continues to remain loyal to Red Bull.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton pain continues at Jeddah as red flag hits qualifying

Related