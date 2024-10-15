Ferrari boss reveals Hamilton CHANGES verdict in off-track claims

Lewis Hamilton's future boss has expressed doubts over how much the seven-time world champion will be able to change Ferrari.

Hamilton is set to join the Maranello outfit ahead of the 2025 season, replacing Carlos Sainz, who will instead join Williams.

It will represent a pairing of one of the most successful drivers to have ever graced Formula 1 with the most successful and iconic team on the grid.

However, Ferrari have not won a world championship since 2008, and doubts have emerged in recent months about whether the British legend will be able to challenge for an unprecedented eighth world championship with the team.

Hamilton is 39 years old, and will drive well into his 40s having signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari.

His form in 2024 has been poor, with some dismal performances only saved by two magnificent victories at the British and Belgian grands prix.

Those two victories ended a race win drought that had been going on since 2021, despite the Brit having claimed the most grand prix victories in the history of the sport.

Now, his future Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has expressed his doubt at how much Hamilton may be able to change at the Maranello outfit.

Vasseur worked with Hamilton in GP2 early on in his racing career, as the Brit claimed the 2006 title in that series.

"Internally, it won’t change life except that Lewis is coming with his own experience, his own maturity and it will help the team to do a better job because he’s very exigent." Vasseur admitted in an interview with the Times.

"We are experienced enough to separate these two worlds [between his racing career and external commitments]."

