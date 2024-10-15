close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ferrari boss reveals Hamilton CHANGES verdict in off-track claims

Ferrari boss reveals Hamilton CHANGES verdict in off-track claims

Ferrari boss reveals Hamilton CHANGES verdict in off-track claims

Ferrari boss reveals Hamilton CHANGES verdict in off-track claims

Lewis Hamilton's future boss has expressed doubts over how much the seven-time world champion will be able to change Ferrari.

Hamilton is set to join the Maranello outfit ahead of the 2025 season, replacing Carlos Sainz, who will instead join Williams.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton SNUBBED as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement

READ MORE: Hamilton in 'love' message after launching new partnership

It will represent a pairing of one of the most successful drivers to have ever graced Formula 1 with the most successful and iconic team on the grid.

However, Ferrari have not won a world championship since 2008, and doubts have emerged in recent months about whether the British legend will be able to challenge for an unprecedented eighth world championship with the team.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion
Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton set for Ferrari challenge

Hamilton is 39 years old, and will drive well into his 40s having signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari.

His form in 2024 has been poor, with some dismal performances only saved by two magnificent victories at the British and Belgian grands prix.

Those two victories ended a race win drought that had been going on since 2021, despite the Brit having claimed the most grand prix victories in the history of the sport.

Now, his future Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has expressed his doubt at how much Hamilton may be able to change at the Maranello outfit.

Vasseur worked with Hamilton in GP2 early on in his racing career, as the Brit claimed the 2006 title in that series.

"Internally, it won’t change life except that Lewis is coming with his own experience, his own maturity and it will help the team to do a better job because he’s very exigent." Vasseur admitted in an interview with the Times.

"We are experienced enough to separate these two worlds [between his racing career and external commitments]."

READ MORE: Hamilton in 'love' message after launching new partnership

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Carlos Sainz Williams
Schumacher in BIBLICAL claim over Verstappen abilities
Max Verstappen

Schumacher in BIBLICAL claim over Verstappen abilities

  • Yesterday 20:57
Hamilton in 'love' message after launching new partnership
F1 Social

Hamilton in 'love' message after launching new partnership

  • Yesterday 10:57

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari boss reveals Hamilton CHANGES verdict in off-track claims

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Horner EXPOSED as F1 star reveals secret Red Bull talks

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren star announces SWITCH to rival series

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton SNUBBED as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement

  • Today 15:24
United States Grand Prix

F1 2024 US Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from COTA

  • Today 15:13
F1 2024

F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix

  • Today 14:10
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x