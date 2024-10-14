Hamilton in 'love' message after launching new partnership
Lewis Hamilton has sent ‘love’ to those who have supported him after launching a new partnership.
The 39-year-old sent the F1 world into a frenzy when he announced he would be leaving Mercedes and joining Ferrari in 2025.
Hamilton leaves a significant legacy behind him after winning six world titles and dominating the hybrid era with the team.
Whilst it has not been an easy few years at Mercedes following their dip in performance, Hamilton will leave on a high after earning two victories at Silverstone and Spa this year.
Lewis Hamilton unveils stunning Dior collection
Despite entering his 19th season in F1 next year, Hamilton is showing no signs of retiring as he looks to secure a historic eighth world title.
When Hamilton does come to hang up his race suit however, the champion has plenty of pursuits outside of the sport to keep him occupied.
The Brit is a co-producer on Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 movie, and has previously forayed into the world of music featuring on Christina Aguilera's 2018 song "Pipe" under the name XNDA.
However, one of Hamilton’s main loves is fashion, with the champion treating the paddock like his own personal runway most race weekends.
Hamilton has recently been announced as a Dior ambassador, and has been working with the fashion house and their artistic director Kim Jones to design the spring 2025 lifestyle capsule.
The champion unveiled his first collection that celebrates winter sports reflecting Hamilton’s love of snowboarding whilst also celebrating Africa.
“Much love to everyone who came out to celebrate my first capsule collection with Dior,” the champion wrote.
“A lot went into this and to see it go from an idea to a reality that's now out in stores and online is surreal.”
“Look out for what's next, we're just getting started.”
