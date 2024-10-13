Ricciardo set for popular RETURN with unique offer

Daniel Ricciardo is set for a popular return after reportedly receiving a unique offer.

The Aussie star’s F1 career was cut brutally short when Visa Cash App RB announced his axing from the team after the Singapore GP.

After rival teams Mercedes and Haas invested in the youth of Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman, Red Bull seized the opportunity to place their reserve driver Liam Lawson in the underperforming Ricciardo’s seat for the six remaining races.

However, Lawson will have to comprehensively beat team-mate Yuki Tsunoda if he wants any chance of being promoted to Red Bull and replacing Sergio Perez.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed following the Singapore GP

Could Liam Lawson (above) replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?

Will Daniel Ricciardo race in F1 again?

Whilst Singapore may be the last time we see Ricciardo racing on the F1 grid, he could make a return to the scene of some of his greatest racing after receiving a unique offer.

The Aussie star has been responsible for some iconic US Grand Prix moments, including riding into the paddock on a horse in 2022, with circuit promoter Bobby Epstein keen for him to make an appearance this year.

According to F1 paddock photographer, Kym Illman, Ricciardo was set to be honoured by being offered the keys to the city of Austin during the 2024 US Grand Prix weekend.

“NO AUSTIN CITY KEYS FOR DANIEL,” the photographer wrote on X.

“It was planned for Daniel Ricciardo to be honoured by the city of Austin with the "Keys to the City" during next weekend's US GP.

“However, given the Aussie driver was relieved of his driving duties by VCarb after the last race, he will almost certainly not be in attendance at COTA.

“The organisers of the event know only too well how big a drawcard Daniel was for Austin but I understand at some point down the track, the city will make good with the offer and present him with the ceremonial keys to Austin.”

