Verstappen discusses move to RIVAL racing series
Max Verstappen has ruled out making a radical career move as speculation around his Red Bull future continues.
Despite achieving three consecutive world titles with the Milton-Keynes based outfit, it has been a tumultuous year for the team both on and off track.
Team principal Christian Horner was embroiled in controversy earlier this year when he was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague.
The 50-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing, but the allegations had a long-lasting impact with an ensuing power struggle, and claims from Jos Verstappen that Horner remaining would tear the team apart.
Where will Max Verstappen race in 2026?
In addition to their off-track issues, Red Bull’s performance has declined drastically throughout the season, leaving Verstappen frustrated as Lando Norris closes in for the drivers title.
Red Bull’s lack of performance has only increased speculation that Verstappen may look elsewhere come 2026, with Mercedes and Aston Martin tipped as two potential destinations for the Dutchman.
Following the departure of Lewis Hamilton from the team, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff courted Verstappen for the 2025 drive, and has not closed the door on him joining in 2026.
Aston Martin have also emerged as a contender for Verstappen’s signature in the future, especially since Adrian Newey left Red Bull and has signed for the legendary British racing team.
However, in a recent interview on Pirelli’s Box Box Box YouTube show, Verstappen ruled out making a radical career change, this time in regards to a rival motorsport series.
When asked what he thought about racing on oval tracks, typically raced in American series IndyCar and NASCAR, Verstappen revealed that he had no intentions of joining either racing series.
“In an F1 car? No. it’s not for me,” he said.
“I like to do it for fun online, but not in real life. Indy, NASCAR.. I like to watch it, not to drive it myself.”
