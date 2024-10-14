Verstappen discusses move to RIVAL racing series

Max Verstappen has ruled out making a radical career move as speculation around his Red Bull future continues.

Despite achieving three consecutive world titles with the Milton-Keynes based outfit, it has been a tumultuous year for the team both on and off track.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared

READ MORE: Red Bull boss backs SACKED F1 star for Audi lineup

Team principal Christian Horner was embroiled in controversy earlier this year when he was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague.

The 50-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing, but the allegations had a long-lasting impact with an ensuing power struggle, and claims from Jos Verstappen that Horner remaining would tear the team apart.

Red Bull were shrouded in controversy at the start of 2024

Red Bull have dropped to second in the constructors' championship

Where will Max Verstappen race in 2026?

In addition to their off-track issues, Red Bull’s performance has declined drastically throughout the season, leaving Verstappen frustrated as Lando Norris closes in for the drivers title.

Red Bull’s lack of performance has only increased speculation that Verstappen may look elsewhere come 2026, with Mercedes and Aston Martin tipped as two potential destinations for the Dutchman.

Following the departure of Lewis Hamilton from the team, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff courted Verstappen for the 2025 drive, and has not closed the door on him joining in 2026.

Aston Martin have also emerged as a contender for Verstappen’s signature in the future, especially since Adrian Newey left Red Bull and has signed for the legendary British racing team.

However, in a recent interview on Pirelli’s Box Box Box YouTube show, Verstappen ruled out making a radical career change, this time in regards to a rival motorsport series.

READ MORE: Ricciardo set for fresh OFFER as Aussie emerges as shock 2025 target

Max Verstappen rules out NASCAR future

When asked what he thought about racing on oval tracks, typically raced in American series IndyCar and NASCAR, Verstappen revealed that he had no intentions of joining either racing series.

“In an F1 car? No. it’s not for me,” he said.

“I like to do it for fun online, but not in real life. Indy, NASCAR.. I like to watch it, not to drive it myself.”

READ MORE: Hamilton dealt shock snub as F1 DREAM TEAM revealed

Related