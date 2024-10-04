Ricciardo F1 HOPE emerges ahead of United States Grand Prix
A key figure at the United States Grand Prix is still hoping to see Daniel Ricciardo in Austin later this month despite the Formula 1 star's recent sacking.
RB opted to ditch the Aussie for the final six races of the season, instead looking to Liam Lawson for the rest of 2024, with a potential view to him entering the grid full-time in 2025.
It leaves Ricciardo displaced and without any obvious options for a full-time seat back on the grid, although he is said to have received offers to remain in the F1 paddock.
Now, Ricciardo has been provided with another ahead of the US GP, with race promoters very keen to see the Aussie in Austin.
Will Daniel Ricciardo be at the US GP?
F1 heads to Texas later in October for the 19th round of the 2024 season - a season in which Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are fiercely competing for the drivers' championship title.
Lawson will harbour hopes of one day becoming Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate, having already displaced one fan favourite in Ricciardo.
The 35-year-old's witty charm and supreme talent buoyed him into the hearts of F1 fans around the world, and he will likely now retire from the sport with eight race victories and 32 podiums.
Now, a key figure from the US GP in Austin has extended an invitation to Ricciardo to still come along to the race and meet his adoring fans.
Race promoter Bobby Epstein told The Guardian: "If you’re coming, though, because he’s part of the F1 community, he can still be part of the F1 community in a pretty meaningful way. He’s really, really loved in Texas and I think he likes it here.
"I hope he’s still coming here because we’ve got a lot of people that would love to shake his hand or get his autograph or take a picture or just see him around town. We’ll keep him busy."
