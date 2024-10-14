close global

F1 News Today: FIA considering MAJOR change as Perez rival takes Red Bull drive

The FIA are reportedly entering talks to introduce a major change to the Formula 1 calendar.

Red Bull star on track as Perez under pressure

An RB star has been spotted out on track in the Red Bull as Sergio Perez’s place at the team remains under pressure.

Marko targeting NEW Red Bull seat candidate

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has targeted a new candidate for the seat alongside Max Verstappen at the team.

Three-way driver FIGHT will define F1 future for two teams

The title fight between Max Verstappen, aiming to become only the sixth man to win four drivers’ championships, and Lando Norris, hoping to become one of the most unexpected champions in seven decades of history, will be at the forefront of fans’ minds when the final stretch of the 2024 Formula 1 season kicks off in Austin, Texas next weekend.

Verstappen's friend provides update on Red Bull EXIT

Max Verstappen’s friend has provided an update over whether the champion will exit Red Bull amid speculation over his F1 future.

F1 News Today: Hamilton sends fans wild after team SLAMMED for 'wrong' Ricciardo decision
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton sends fans wild after team SLAMMED for 'wrong' Ricciardo decision

  • Yesterday 16:16
F1 News Today: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared

  • October 12, 2024 19:50

Latest News

FIA

FIA chief reveals need for extra team in F1

  • 33 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen discusses move to RIVAL racing series

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA considering MAJOR change as Perez rival takes Red Bull drive

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo set for POPULAR return as team confirm big change for US GP - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet STUN in wedding celebration

  • Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo set for popular RETURN with unique offer

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

