F1 News Today: FIA considering MAJOR change as Perez rival takes Red Bull drive

The FIA are reportedly entering talks to introduce a major change to the Formula 1 calendar.
Red Bull star on track as Perez under pressure
An RB star has been spotted out on track in the Red Bull as Sergio Perez’s place at the team remains under pressure.
Marko targeting NEW Red Bull seat candidate
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has targeted a new candidate for the seat alongside Max Verstappen at the team.
Three-way driver FIGHT will define F1 future for two teams
The title fight between Max Verstappen, aiming to become only the sixth man to win four drivers’ championships, and Lando Norris, hoping to become one of the most unexpected champions in seven decades of history, will be at the forefront of fans’ minds when the final stretch of the 2024 Formula 1 season kicks off in Austin, Texas next weekend.
Verstappen's friend provides update on Red Bull EXIT
Max Verstappen’s friend has provided an update over whether the champion will exit Red Bull amid speculation over his F1 future.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec