F1 News Today: FIA considering MAJOR change as Perez rival takes Red Bull drive

The FIA are reportedly entering talks to introduce a major change to the Formula 1 calendar.

Red Bull star on track as Perez under pressure

An RB star has been spotted out on track in the Red Bull as Sergio Perez’s place at the team remains under pressure.

Marko targeting NEW Red Bull seat candidate

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has targeted a new candidate for the seat alongside Max Verstappen at the team.

Three-way driver FIGHT will define F1 future for two teams

The title fight between Max Verstappen, aiming to become only the sixth man to win four drivers’ championships, and Lando Norris, hoping to become one of the most unexpected champions in seven decades of history, will be at the forefront of fans’ minds when the final stretch of the 2024 Formula 1 season kicks off in Austin, Texas next weekend.

Verstappen's friend provides update on Red Bull EXIT

Max Verstappen’s friend has provided an update over whether the champion will exit Red Bull amid speculation over his F1 future.

