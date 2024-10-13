Red Bull star on track as Perez under pressure

An RB star has been spotted out on track in the Red Bull as Sergio Perez’s place at the team remains under pressure.

Red Bull has endured a tumultuous year on-track, suffering from both a decline in performance and with unstable driver pairings.

Perez has underperformed at Red Bull this year, with his seat under threat prior to the summer break earlier this year.

The Mexican star's inconsistent results have allowed McLaren to usurp the team in the constructors' championship, however Red Bull decided to retain faith in Perez and have kept him for the rest of the season.

Daniel Ricciardo also underperformed this year, and was axed from Visa Cash App RB following the Singapore GP in favour of Liam Lawson.

Lawson will not only replace Ricciardo, but will also be measured against team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, as Red Bull assess their options for the main team.

“Tsunoda is a candidate to drive alongside Max in 2025,” Red Bull chief Helmut Marko said to F1-Insider.

“The remaining races of this season will decide what our driver pairings will look like for next year.

“I can very well imagine that a junior driver will drive alongside Max.

“We decided to compare Lawson and Tsunoda. They have the same material, the same conditions and each now has six races to prove that he is the better one.”

Liam Lawson spotted in Pirelli tyre test

Lawson has recently been spotted driving the RB20 ahead of his debut at the United States Grand Prix, where he took to the track in a Pirelli 2025 tyre test.

The New Zealander took part in the test at Tuscan track, the Mugello Circuit, where Lawson set the second-best time of 1:23.219s just behind Lando Norris but faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

