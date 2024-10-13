FIA in talks for MAJOR F1 change
FIA in talks for MAJOR F1 change
The FIA are reportedly entering talks to introduce a major change to the Formula 1 calendar.
A place on the F1 calendar has become increasingly hard to obtain, as the number of races on the schedule have increased over the years.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared
READ MORE: Mercedes to suffer unexpected Hamilton loss
Next season 24 races will feature on the calendar, however a host of other nations have expressed their interest in joining the F1 circus, including Thailand, South Korea and Chicago.
Lewis Hamilton has called out the lack of African representation on the F1 calendar, and has expressed his support for a Rwanda Grand Prix.
Argentinian government express interest in hosting F1 race
Argentina are the latest country to reveal their interest in hosting a grand prix, after the government revealed they are planning to make arrangements with the FIA and Liberty Media to allow Buenos Aires to re-join the F1 calendar.
The city last hosted a race in 1998, won by Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher, and was a permanent feature on the calendar during the career of local legend and five-times world champion Juan Manuel Fangio.
Following a long hiatus from F1, the Argentinian Grand Prix could make a comeback due to the success of home hero Franco Colapinto, who has impressed since debuting with Williams.
READ MORE: FIA announce update as fears mount over event CANCELLATION
"On November 1st I will be in Sao Paulo (Brazil) with the president of Liberty, who is responsible for organizing these events, and with the president of the FIA," Argentina's Secretary of Sports and Tourism, Daniel Scioli said in a radio interview.
Scioli also added that the Buenos Aires racetrack is already "making progress on the necessary works to meet the requirements", with a venue that has the capacity for 90,000 spectators.
READ MORE: Wolff admits Hamilton replacement error in SHOCK revelation
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo set for popular RETURN with unique offer
- 39 minutes ago
FIA in talks for MAJOR F1 change
- 1 hour ago
Marko targeting NEW Red Bull seat candidate
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton SNUBBED in Ferrari signing development
- 3 hours ago
Three-way driver FIGHT will define F1 future for two teams
- Today 17:57
Verstappen's friend provides update on Red Bull EXIT
- Today 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec