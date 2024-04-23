F1 boss holds talks with Prime Minister about potential new race

Formula 1 continues its global march with whispers of expansion reaching a crescendo.

The 2024 F1 season has been one for the history books, boasting a record-breaking 24 races across the globe. But for a sport with a seemingly insatiable appetite for growth, it appears this might just be the beginning.

Rumours continue to swirl about potential new destinations for future races, with Asia emerging as a particular hotbed of speculation.

This renewed interest in the East comes on the heels of a successful return for the Chinese Grand Prix this year after a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a packed calendar and a global audience hungry for more, F1 appears eager to capitalise on its current momentum and grow its global footprint.

Formula 1 looks to add more races to the calendar

F1 CEO heads East for talks

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of F1, has already visited one Asian country this week and is set to visit another, according to reports.

Thailand has openly expressed its desire to host an F1 race - particularly on a street circuit in Bangkok, as they believe this will boost the nation's status as a major tourism hub.

Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister of Thailand, revealed that he already held talks with Domenicali this week. Taking to X, the Prime Minister said: "Thailand has the potential to host Formula One in Bangkok, if successful, I am confident that our home will be one of the most impressive hosts. The facilities and friendliness of Thai people.

"Today, I had a discussion with Mr. Stefano Domenicali, Chief Executive Officer of Formula One Group, who had the honour of visiting Thailand at the invitation of the government. Explore possibilities to use Thailand as a street race or F1 race venue.

"I sincerely hope that this trip to Thailand to explore the possibility of expanding Formula One in Thailand will give us insight and explore routes that show Thailand's potential to host Formula 1 races."

Should Thailand secure a coveted spot on the calendar, it would mark the addition of yet another street circuit, joining the likes of Saudi Arabia, Australia, Miami, Monaco, Canada, Azerbaijan, Singapore, and the recently debuted Las Vegas.

But Thailand isn't the only Asian nation vying for a spot on the calendar. South Korea, which hosted races from 2010 to 2013, is also making a strong case to bring F1 back with a race in the city of Incheon.

The 2010 Korean Grand Prix saw Fernando Alonso take the win for Ferrari, while Sebastian Vettel dominated the remaining three races held there.

