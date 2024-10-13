Verstappen's friend provides update on Red Bull EXIT

Max Verstappen’s friend has provided an update over whether the champion will exit Red Bull amid speculation over his F1 future.

The three-time world champion has cemented his legendary status with the team, already achieving 61 wins, and enjoyed one of the most dominant F1 seasons ever in 2023.

However, Red Bull’s performance has significantly declined this year, and Verstappen has failed to win a race since the Spanish GP.

The team’s performance woes have increased speculation regarding Verstappen’s future at the team, as the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin have been brought emphasised as potential destinations for the Dutchman.

Max Verstappen has enjoyed considerable success at Red Bull

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Red Bull have also been at the centre of controversy this year after their team principal, Christian Horner, who was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ earlier this year.

Whilst the team boss was cleared of any wrongdoing, the investigation has left division within the team. including a high profile falling out between Horner and Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen.

The 27-year-old has also been embroiled in a swearing row the FIA, and has threatened to quit F1 if scenario's such as these continue.

Max Verstappen's FIA row could force him to leave F1

In an interview with Formule1.NL Verstappen’s friend and former professional boxer, Rico Verhoeven, the Dutchman gave his thoughts on whether the champion will exit F1 or not.

“Compared to me, Max is still young,” he said.

“He is only 26, I can already see the light at the end of the tunnel shining for me.

“But I think it is smart that Max is already thinking about life after F1. Because at some point it will end.

“However, as long as we enjoy what we do and the performances are good, we will just continue for a while. That applies to me and it certainly applies to Max.”

