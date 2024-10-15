Hamilton misses OUT as Verstappen paired with Brit's hero

Max Verstappen has been paired with Lewis Hamilton’s racing hero, Ayrton Senna, in a new cinematic Honda tribute to the Japanese brand’s motorsport heritage.

The advert, titled Unstoppable Dreams, brings together two Honda-powered Formula 1 legends to showcase the company’s innovative spirit and its connection to the pinnacle of motorsport.

The emotional campaign, narrated by John Cena, reflects on Honda’s 'challenging spirit,' celebrating how failure can drive the greatest successes.

The advert intertwines the journeys of Senna and Verstappen, portraying their relentless pursuit of victory, with Honda machinery playing a central role in both of their careers.

Ayrton Senna is Lewis Hamilton's F1 hero

Verstappen and Senna headline Honda’s motorsport legacy

Directed by Rupert Sanders, the 60-second spot highlights iconic Honda race cars, including the McLaren Honda MP4/7A driven by Senna during his 1992 F1 campaign, and the Red Bull Racing Honda RB16B, which accompanied Verstappen to his first world championship in 2021.

Both cars are featured alongside Honda’s latest innovations, including the electrified Prelude Concept and the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft.

Despite Senna being Hamilton’s long-time hero and the Briton’s deep admiration for the Brazilian legend, Hamilton himself does not appear in the campaign as he's only ever driven Mercedes-powered cars throughout his career.

Honda has helped power Verstappen to three world championships

Instead, Verstappen - currently the reigning three-time world champion - features alongside Senna, symbolising the continuation of Honda’s storied motorsport legacy.

The advert takes a unique approach by being structured as a reverse poem, starting with a message about failure and setbacks before transforming into an inspiring ode to perseverance and triumph.

Dreams win. Watch the moments that make Honda, Honda. Read more: https://t.co/5f3sOGyJsG pic.twitter.com/8dMhsJqXNM — Honda (@Honda) October 4, 2024

"We want to inspire our customers and fans by celebrating those who embody the Honda Challenging Spirit, including the almost mythic status of the late Brazilian racer Ayrton Senna and the three-time reigning FIA Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen," said Phil Hruska, Senior Manager of Automotive Marketing at American Honda in a statement.

While fans of Hamilton may be disappointed by his absence in a campaign that highlights his greatest inspiration, the advert remains a powerful testament to Honda’s lasting impact on motorsport, bringing together two generational talents in Senna and Verstappen as symbols of the brand’s enduring pursuit of excellence.

