Geri Horner confirms RETURN with solo announcement
Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner is set to make a stunning return, according to her post on social media.
The Brit is the wife of Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner, and has been present at a number of race weekends in 2024.
The Horner family have had a tumultuous year, with accusations of alleged inappropriate behaviour against a female colleague levelled at the Red Bull boss, before he was cleared of all wrongdoing by an internal investigation.
On top of this, the couple have been embroiled in a local tiff with their neighbours, having applied for planning permission for an outdoor swimming pool to be built at their home in Oxfordshire.
Geri Horner's second book announced
Now, 'Ginger Spice' is making a hotly anticipated return to writing, with the announcement of her second book in the children's fiction series Rosie Frost.
The first book titled Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen proved to be a huge success, having been published back in October 2023.
Now, Rosie Frost Ice on Fire is set to hit shelves in April 2025, with Horner's fans thrilled at the news.
The 52-year-old wrote in an Instagram post: "I’m so excited to share with you the US cover of my new book Rosie Frost Ice on Fire which comes out on the 8th April 2025!"
One of her fans excitedly commented: "Still smashing it and being creative. Can’t wait for the second book," while another said: "I am soooooo happy to see this. Book tour again please Geri!!!!"
