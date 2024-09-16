The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix may be remembered for its chaotic finale but it also saw a British star earn a unique spot in F1 history.

For once it was not Lewis Hamilton smashing through records, nor did Lando Norris or George Russell make history in Baku.

Instead it was unassuming Haas youngster, Ollie Bearman, who set an incredible new record, after replacing Kevin Magnussen who served a race ban following a penalty from Monza.

Never one to waste an opportunity, Bearman secured his F1 future at the Saudi Arabian GP earlier this year when he replaced an unwell Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

The youngster impressed bosses with a seventh place finish in Jeddah, and continued to demonstrate his talent during the Azerbaijan GP.

Bearman clinched P10 for Haas, making history by becoming the first driver to score points for two different constructors in their first two races, and crucially beat his experienced team-mate, Nico Hulkenberg, who finished behind in P11.

The 19-year-old's performance on Sunday reaffirmed their decision to hire him for next year, but has also raised the question - should he replace Magnussen for the remainder of the 2024 season?

Who is future Haas star Ollie Bearman?

Ollie Bearman will join Haas in 2025

Bearman grew up in Chelmsford, Essex, contrary to what his accent might tell you, before joining the Ferrari Driver Academy and moving to Italy at the age of 16.

The Ferrari star boasts similar pedigree the likes of Kimi Antonelli, by winning the Italian F4 championship in 2021, before making the step up to Formula 3 with Prema the following year.

After spending the past two years in Formula 2, where he has achieved six race victories, but has struggled to demonstrate his ability this year due to Prema’s performance woes.

Bearman’s performance in Saudi Arabia placed him firmly in the sights of F1 bosses, and attracted praise from none other than seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

His childhood F1 hero was seen congratulating his younger compatriot after the Saudi Arabian GP and heaped praise on the star.

"He did such a great job,” the champion said.

"To jump in for FP3 without any practice and deliver like he has... mega, mega. Really impressed and it shows just what a talent he is. Also, the car looks really good and he has obviously got confidence straight away."

Should Ollie Bearman replace Kevin Magnussen for the rest of 2024?

Will Haas replace Kevin Magnussen for the remainder of the season?

Whilst it is tempting to get ahead of ourselves following his history making result in Baku, the Brit still only has two races under his belt, making the situation difficult to assess.

Bearman’s performances deserve to be praised, but the circumstances surrounding his success have benefitted from luck as well as his talent.

In Jeddah, the 19-year-old was fortunate to debut in a Ferrari, and at the Azerbaijan GP Sergio Perez and Sainz’s crash boosted him into the points.

However, the Brit did manage to beat Hulkenberg in qualifying and the race in Baku, a feat Magnussen has only achieved three times this season.

The Dane only has six points in the drivers' championship compared to Hulkenberg’s 22, and despite only competing in two events, Bearman is higher than Magnussen in the standings.

Will Haas boss Ayao Komatsu replace Kevin Magnussen with Ollie Bearman?

Ayao Komatsu was impressed with Ollie Bearman's grand prix debut with Haas

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu has asserted that he was ‘very impressed’ by Bearman’s full-time debut with the team in Baku, but has ruled out replacing Magnussen for the rest of the season.

When asked by Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz if they were considering making the decision, Komatsu said ‘not at all’.

“The way Magnussen drove in Monza, the way that he made up for that 10-second penalty just through sheer determination alone meant that really K-Mag is on it at the moment,” Komatsu said, according to Kravitz.

“He is in tune with his car we think he can score points for the rest of the season,’”

Furthermore, Magnussen remains contracted with Haas until the end of 2024, and there would undoubtedly be legal issues for the team if they attempted to sever the partnership early.

Bearman’s history making results have demonstrated his hunger to succeed in F1, and if he continues on this trajectory who knows what other records await him.

More importantly, continuing to deliver as he did in Baku will alert other teams to Bearman’s abilities, and with a long future ahead other opportunities will likely present themselves to him.

When his F1 hero Hamilton retires and leaves Ferrari Bearman may return to the team who nurtured him, the team perfectly poised to replace one British history maker for another.

