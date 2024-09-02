F1 drivers' penalty points: Magnussen's Monza incident triggers a historic race ban
It was a dark weekend for Kevin Magnussen at the Italian Grand Prix, as he became the first driver to face a race ban under the current penalty points system.
The Danish driver, already teetering on the brink with a tally of 10 penalty points, entered the Italian GP knowing that a single misstep could have severe consequences.
However, his luck ran out during Sunday's race at Monza when he attempted to overtake Pierre Gasly. As Magnussen tried to pass the Alpine driver down the inside of Turn 4, he locked up and eventually made contact with the Frenchman.
Magnussen received a 10-second time penalty and was then slapped with a one-race ban for Azerbaijan after bringing his total to 12 points in the last 12 months, becoming the first driver to get banned under the current system since its inception in 2014.
But he wasn't the only driver who received a penalty. While it wasn't as harsh as Magnussen's, his Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg incurred two more penalty points for a collision with Yuki Tsunoda, and Daniel Ricciardo received one point for forcing Hulkenberg off the track.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
Alongside time penalties, drivers carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban - a fate Magnussen faces in the next round in Azerbaijan.
GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Forcing Charles Leclerc off track
|Austrian GP
|Two
|30th June 2025
|Causing a collision
Sergio Perez - Eight points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Singapore GP
|One
|17th September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Japanese GP
|Four
|24th September 2024
|Causing a collision x2
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Two
|26th November 2024
|Causing a collision
|Saudi Arabian GP
|One
|9th March 2025
|Unsafe release
Ferrari
Carlos Sainz - One point
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Miami GP
|One
|5th May 2025
|Causing a collision
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Mercedes
George Russell - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Causing a collision
Lewis Hamilton - Zero points
Alpine
Esteban Ocon - Three points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Miami GP
|One
|4th May 2025
|Unsafe release
|Monaco GP
|Two
|26th May 2025
|Causing a collision
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
McLaren
Lando Norris - Zero points
Oscar Piastri - Zero points
Sauber
Valtteri Bottas - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Mexican GP
|Two
|29th October 2024
|Causing a collision
Zhou Guanyu - Zero points
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Eight points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Australian GP
|Three
|24th March 2025
|Dangerous driving
|Chinese GP
|Three
|21st April 2025
|Causing a collision
|Austrian GP
|Two
|30th June 2025
|Causing a collision
Lance Stroll - Five points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Las Vegas GP
|Three
|19th November 2024
|Overtaking under yellow flags
|Chinese GP
|Two
|21st April 2025
|Causing a collision
Haas
Kevin Magnussen - 12 points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Saudi Arabian GP
|Three
|9th March 2025
|Causing a collision
|Chinese GP
|Two
|21st April 2025
|Causing a collision
|Miami GP
|Five
|5th May 2025
|Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage, causing a collision
|Italian GP
|Two
|1st September 2025
|Causing a collision
Nico Hulkenberg - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Austrian GP
|Two
|30th June 2025
|Causing a collision
|Italian GP
|Two
|1st September 2025
|Causing a collision
RB
Daniel Ricciardo - Three points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Chinese GP
|Two
|21st April 2025
|Overtaking under Safety Car conditions
|Italian GP
|One
|1st September 2025
|Forcing another driver off track
Yuki Tsunoda - Zero points
Williams
Logan Sargeant - Six points (Inactive driver)
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Japanese GP
|Two
|24th September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Mexican GP
|Two
|29th October 2024
|Failure to comply with yellow flags
|Chinese GP
|Two
|21st April 2025
|Overtaking under Safety Car conditions
Alex Albon - Zero points
