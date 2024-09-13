Norris' F1 title fight QUESTIONED by former team boss

Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner has questioned McLaren star Lando Norris and his title credentials.

Norris currently sits second in the drivers' standings, albeit still a whopping 62 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen.

Given McLaren's pace, however, the Brit is the most realistic challenger to the Dutchman, who is seeking a fourth consecutive crown.

Despite this, McLaren have been reluctant to declare Norris their number one driver, sparking plenty of debate at both the Hungarian and Italian Grands Prix for different reasons.

Lando Norris trails Max Verstappen in the F1 drivers' standings

McLaren have refused to name Lando Norris their number one driver

Guenther Steiner on Lando Norris' title bid

At the latter, team radio even introduced the public to 'papaya rules' - a set of inter-team rules designed by McLaren when their two cars are fighting for position on track.

In the aftermath of the race in Monza, Steiner was questioned on whether or not he feels Norris deserves to win the world championship this year.

Steiner made his feelings on that well known but also pointed out an unusual trait that the McLaren star possesses given he is a racing driver.

“I don’t know if it is, if you ask, it’s not [an] obvious thing," Steiner explained on the Red Flags Podcast. “Oh yeah, he deserves to win it. No, I mean, he needs to fight for it,"

Guenther Steiner has discussed an unusual Lando Norris trait

“But you know what was strange to me as well? It’s like Oscar overtakes him, there is never a bad reaction or an emotional reaction from Lando. It’s never.

"I mean, I would go on the radio and say, what the .... is this all about?"

With just eight races to go, time is running out for Norris to catch Verstappen in the championship.

McLaren, despite the criticism they have faced, are now genuine contenders for the constructors' crown, arguably the current favourites.

In that championship, the papaya-coloured team trail Red Bull by just eight points - a deficit it would not be surprising to see overturned in Azerbaijan this weekend.

