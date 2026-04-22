Max Verstappen tests for revamped Red Bull at Silverstone

Max Verstappen is testing for Red Bull at the home of the British Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing has been spotted at Silverstone with an upgraded version of the RB22.

Leaked photos reveal that the team has been hard at work over the past few weeks, with Max Verstappen behind the wheel at the home of the British Grand Prix.

F1 fans will have to wait a little longer for on-track action, with racing set to resume in early May during the Miami weekend.

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In the meantime, teams are busy behind the scenes analysing data from the opening rounds. Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies hinted at a fresh start in Miami, suggesting that the cars might look radically different from what we’ve seen so far.

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Red Bull’s filming day at Silverstone

At Silverstone, Red Bull is taking part in a so-called filming day – their second of 2026. During such sessions, teams are limited to a maximum of 200 kilometers per day and run on demonstration tires provided by Pirelli.

Officially, no new parts can be tested, and performance laps or setup adjustments are off-limits.

RB22 shows major modifications

Despite the limitations, Red Bull has unveiled a noticeably different package on the British circuit.

Photos circulating on social media show a sidepod that’s been significantly reworked, appearing more angular than in the first three races. Additionally, the DRS opening has been redesigned and even the front wing seems to have received updates.

A simple vista ya se ven cambios muy grandes en los pontones, alerón delantero parece también diferente. La apertura del DRS trasero también parece diferente https://t.co/SmbEoNEE3j pic.twitter.com/asK6PsAYSX — Nachez (@Nachez98) April 22, 2026

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