Horner hits back at 'PARANOID' F1 rivals over FIA investigation

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner issued a defensive response after the FIA looked into his team's machinery, with rivals having reportedly raised suspicions.

It was revealed that following discussions with the sport's governing body, Red Bull had been forced to make immediate changes to their cars, sparking debate among the paddock over whether they have been benefitting from an unfair advantage so far this season thanks to a 'bib'.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in PITLANE start blow as FIA issue Mercedes statement

WATCH: Norris beats Verstappen, Russell destroys Mercedes upgrades

READ MORE: McLaren boss delighted with FIA investigation as Red Bull innocence questioned

Ahead of the US GP this weekend, a spokesperson for Red Bull stated that the device in question did exist within the cockpit of their cars but was not accessible once the device was fully assembled.

The FIA then released a statement confirming that whilst they had not received any indication that Horner's outfit had used the device during parc ferme, it may require them to seal off the part, "to provide further assurance of compliance."

Red Bull no longer stands firm at the top of the constructors' standings after McLaren overtook them following the Azerbaijan GP, but star driver Max Verstappen is still clinging on to his lead in the drivers' championship ahead of Lando Norris in the papaya car.

Christian Horner has defended his Red Bull machinery at the US GP

The Red Bull cars were closely inspected by the FIA following complaints from rivals

Horner hits out following Red Bull car change

Speaking to Sky Sports before the sprint qualifying on Friday, Horner claimed he felt the team had done no wrong and the actions being taken by the team were purely to please their rivals.

“Every car has a tool that they can adjust the front of the bib,” he explained.

"Ours is located at the front in front of the footwell, it’s been there for over three years, you’ve got to have the pedals out, other panels and pipework out in order to be able to get to it, it’s like any other adjustment on the car, it would be easier to adjust a rear roll bar than it would be to get to that component."

"It’s on a list of the open-source components so it’s been publicly available for as I say the last three years, the FIA are happy with it, I think it's just to satisfy perhaps some paranoia elsewhere in the paddock."

His comments came after McLaren boss Zak Brown admitted his reservations over why the part would need to be sealed if it was inaccessible.

F1 RESULTS: Hamilton STUNNED as Mercedes smash decides US GP battle

Zak Brown recently faced scrutiny from the FIA after controversy with the McLaren rear wing

When asked by pundit Martin Brundle if the Sky team could take a peek inside the RB20, Horner retorted: "Well you wouldn’t fit that camera in there Martin, if you think that there’s some kind of handbrake or lever that the drivers can activate with a low, medium or high setting, I’m really sorry to disappoint you, there isn’t."

In what appeared to be a dig at championship rivals McLaren, Horner continued: "I feel that it’s sometimes to distract from perhaps what’s going on in your own house and sometimes you try and light a fire somewhere else."

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: Mercedes duo Hamilton and Russell spin out of control at US GP

Related