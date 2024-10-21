Verstappen BLASTS Red Bull over Ricciardo axing
Max Verstappen has slammed Red Bull for the handling of Daniel Ricciardo’s axing from Formula 1.
The Australian star had been fighting for his career since he returned to the sport in 2023, with a potential Red Bull drive on the cards if he performed well.
However, Ricciardo was consistently outpaced by his VCARB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda this season, and was met with speculation that his RB career was set to come to an end in Singapore.
The 35-year-old had a disastrous outing around the street track, where he was knocked out of Q1 and finished last of all the remaining runners in the race, a performance that seemed to seal his fate.
Should Red Bull have handled Daniel Ricciardo's F1 exit better?
Following the Singapore GP it was announced that Ricciardo would be replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.
However, the Aussie racer performed one more act of service for his former Red Bull team-mate Verstappen, setting the fastest lap and snatching the point off Lando Norris.
As Verstappen’s nearest rival in the drivers’ championship, the stolen point could prove to be crucial if the championship fight goes down to the wire in Abu Dhabi come December.
The Dutchman has also recently come to Ricciardo's defence, and has further criticised his team for how they handled his old partners axing from the sport.
“I think it was quite clear for me, for Daniel, that that was the last race,” he said to the media at the US Grand Prix.
“From my side, I think it could have been handled a bit differently.”
“Also for him, because he knew it, but he can’t say it exactly - it's a bit of a shame,” Verstappen added.
“He's done a lot for everyone. He's won races. He has had incredible races. I think it deserved a nicer exit.”
