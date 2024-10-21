FIA launch investigation after controversial US GP finale
FIA launch investigation after controversial US GP finale
The FIA have launched an investigation after a controversial finale to the United States Grand Prix.
Sunday’s race in Austin came to a thrilling end, with Charles Leclerc claiming his third victory of the season, closely followed by his team-mate Carlos Sainz in second.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA launch LATE Mercedes investigation as Hamilton fears US GP worst
READ MORE: FIA confirm controversial McLaren penalty after high drama in Austin
However, it was the battle for P3 that attracted the most attention, with championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battling fiercely for the advantage.
As the race came to a close, the Brit struggled to overtake the Red Bull but managed to get past after being run off the track by Verstappen.
Who has been penalised after the US GP?
The FIA promptly awarded Norris a 5-second-penalty after the overtake however, as he ran off the track and gained an advantage.
Norris took the chequered flag in front of Verstappen, but failed to pull out enough time in front to protect his podium position with the Dutchman inheriting P3.
Following the US GP, Norris is now 57 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, with only five remaining races to try and win the world title.
The FIA’s decision to penalise Norris was met with criticism from McLaren, however, with team principal Andrea Stella described their interfering as ‘inappropriate’.
It was not just the drivers that caused controversy post-race, but the US GP organisers (US Race Management) and promoters (Circuit of the Americas) also had their own problem to deal with after being summoned to the stewards.
According to the FIA, a spectator invaded the track prior to the conclusion of the race. Similar incidents have occurred in the past at the Australian Grand Prix in 2023 where changes were forced to be carried out at this year's event.
READ MORE: Verstappen announces future BOMBSHELL amid FIA swearing row
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA launch investigation after controversial US GP finale
- 25 minutes ago
Norris was 'EMBARRASSING' and 'does not deserve to win a title' - US Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen loses out to Red Bull rivals after LATE penalty drama
- 2 hours ago
US Grand Prix RECAP: Verstappen and Norris duel leads to dramatic PENALTY
- 2 hours ago
Wolff slams FIA over Mercedes PENALTY as Hamilton and Russell suffer
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton OUT after CRAZY US GP start brings out safety car
- Yesterday 21:17
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec