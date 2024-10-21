FIA launch investigation after controversial US GP finale

The FIA have launched an investigation after a controversial finale to the United States Grand Prix.

Sunday’s race in Austin came to a thrilling end, with Charles Leclerc claiming his third victory of the season, closely followed by his team-mate Carlos Sainz in second.

However, it was the battle for P3 that attracted the most attention, with championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battling fiercely for the advantage.

As the race came to a close, the Brit struggled to overtake the Red Bull but managed to get past after being run off the track by Verstappen.

Lando Norris failed to make the podium at COTA

Charles Leclerc won at COTA

Who has been penalised after the US GP?

The FIA promptly awarded Norris a 5-second-penalty after the overtake however, as he ran off the track and gained an advantage.

Norris took the chequered flag in front of Verstappen, but failed to pull out enough time in front to protect his podium position with the Dutchman inheriting P3.

Following the US GP, Norris is now 57 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, with only five remaining races to try and win the world title.

The FIA’s decision to penalise Norris was met with criticism from McLaren, however, with team principal Andrea Stella described their interfering as ‘inappropriate’.

It was not just the drivers that caused controversy post-race, but the US GP organisers (US Race Management) and promoters (Circuit of the Americas) also had their own problem to deal with after being summoned to the stewards.

According to the FIA, a spectator invaded the track prior to the conclusion of the race. Similar incidents have occurred in the past at the Australian Grand Prix in 2023 where changes were forced to be carried out at this year's event.

