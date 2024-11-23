F1 star at risk of MISSING Las Vegas Grand Prix as team issue official statement
F1 star at risk of MISSING Las Vegas Grand Prix as team issue official statement
An F1 star is at risk of missing the Las Vegas Grand Prix after their team issued an official statement.
The Las Vegas GP has already been a tough one for Williams, with both Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto exiting qualifying prematurely.
F1 HEADLINES: Team-mates collide as Hamilton BLAME emerges at Las Vegas Grand Prix
READ MORE: FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident
Albon, who suffered a fuel system issue in FP2 on Thursday, could not extract enough pace from his car to progress into Q2 in Vegas.
The 28-year-old will start Sunday’s race in P18, a disappointing return to action after he failed to start the last race in Brazil.
Franco Colapinto’s Las Vegas GP under threat
Despite Albon's woes, it was Franco Colapinto who made the headlines after he suffered a terrifying crash in Q2.
Trying to put in a lap to get through into Q3, Colapinto clipped the wall at the inside of Turn 16. The contact sent him and his Williams smashing into the barrier on the right and scattering the track with debris.
Whilst the Argentine managed to climb out of the car and appeared fine, Colapinto must now pass medical tests to be able to race in Saturday’s race.
Williams have since released an official statement on Colapinto's condition and revealed the risk that he could miss the Las Vegas GP after suffering an impact of over 50G.
F1 RESULTS: Red Bull disaster as HUGE crash brings out red flag
“During Qualifying Franco sustained a significant impact of over 50G, requiring a medical check up,” the statement read.
“An impact of this magnitude is obviously significant and severe and he will need to be evaluated again tomorrow before we will know if he is clear to race.
“Franco’s health is all that matters and we are glad he is otherwise okay. We will provide further updates when we can.”
Can Williams replace Franco Colapinto?
The 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations have very clear rules on driver changes under Article 32.
Article 32.2a states: "Provided any change proposed after the end of initial scrutineering receives the consent of the stewards, a change of driver may be made at each Competition where a sprint session is not scheduled, at any time before the start of the qualifying session."
However, given that this potential replacement would be coming after qualifying, it does not seem as though Williams would be allowed to replace Colapinto under this clause.
Under article 32.2, however, there is a provision which states: "Additional changes for reasons of force majeure will be considered separately."
It appears that whether or not this instance would satisfy that definition would be entirely at the discretion of those who makes the rules.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after huge crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star at risk of MISSING Las Vegas Grand Prix as team issue official statement
- 22 minutes ago
F1 chief drops BOMBSHELL over 'IMMINENT' 11th team announcement
- 53 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull disaster as HUGE crash brings out red flag
- Today 08:27
- 1
F1 News Today: Team-mates collide as Hamilton BLAME emerges at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce HUGE Mercedes grid change
- 2 hours ago
F1 team launch late Las Vegas Grand Prix INVESTIGATION
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec