DELAYED Hamilton debut blamed on Ferrari
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that Ferrari are to blame for Lewis Hamilton’s delayed debut with the team.
The seven-time world champion’s move to Ferrari for 2025 is eagerly anticipated by the F1 paddock and fans alike, as one of the most successful drivers of all time prepares to join the legendary outfit.
Most drivers will compete with their new teams during the Abu Dhabi tyre test at the end of the 2024 season, but Hamilton’s debut in red will be delayed.
Whilst Ferrari have allowed Carlos Sainz to test with Williams at the end of the year, Hamilton will instead embark on a farewell tour with Mercedes after over a decade of career-defining success with the outfit.
Toto Wolff blames Ferrari for delayed Lewis Hamilton debut
However, speaking to the media ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas GP, Toto Wolff has suggested that Ferrari are to blame for Hamilton’s delayed debut with the team.
"Fred [Vasseur] didn't ask," Wolff said.
"I think it's a difference also if you're maybe going to Williams, but we have contractual agreements with sponsors.
"We're having a farewell for Lewis. We're having lots of activities that are planned.
"And him and I, we spoke about it shortly, and he said, I guess that's not going to work. And I said, yeah, I don't think it's going to work. And that was the whole thing.
"So I don't think Fred is particularly sad."
When asked if he was sad about Hamilton’s delay, the Ferrari boss confirmed he did not ask Wolff to release the champion early.
"No, but there is a contract. There is a contract," Vasseur said in response.
"We have to respect this. And it's not because we are doing something for Carlos [Sainz] that everybody has to do the same. And as Toto said, I didn't ask Toto."
