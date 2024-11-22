Andretti F1 entry given SHOCK update as new team prospect ignites

Andretti’s proposed Formula 1 entry has been given a shock update, as a new entry bid have reportedly entered into talks to become the 11th team on the grid.

The General Motors-backed team's initial bid to join the grid was rejected at the beginning of this year, with Formula One Management claiming that their entry would not bring value to the sport.

Despite this, the motorsport giants appeared to be pressing in on their willingness to join the F1 grid, opening up a new Silverstone-based HQ, and hiring F1 legend Pat Symonds to their ranks.

However, following Michael Andretti stepping back from the project, businessman Dan Towriss has taken over, and it now appears that a new General Motors-Cadillac bid has been the subject of fresh talks about a potential F1 entry in Las Vegas.

Not only would General Motors join the grid as a new team, but they also plan to build power units following their entry in F1, although they are not expected to be able to have a power unit ready until 2028.

Michael Andretti's F1 project has been met with significant hurdles

Will F1 get an 11th team?

Sky Sports News have reported that talks have begun at this weekend's Las Vegas GP about a new General Motors and Towriss-led bid which would include the Cadillac name.

Sky Sports’ Craig Slater said during the Vegas broadcast that the prospect of a Cadillac team is appearing more likely to happen than the initial Andretti bid.

"I understand that the prospect of an 11th team in Formula 1 is now gaining significant traction," Slater said.

"People will know that Andretti were trying to come into F1 in partnership with General Motors. This was the team that was going to be controlled by Mario and Michael Andretti as chief executive.

"Michael Andretti has left that position, Dan Towriss is now in charge of that organisation but with General Motors and the Cadillac brand now at the forefront of this bid to get into Formula 1, my understanding is that it is being looked upon in a much more enthusiastic light.

Will an 11th team join the F1 grid?

"General Motors have pledged to build a Formula 1 power unit that wouldn’t be ready until 2028, but my understanding speaking to several well-placed people here in this paddock is that it now looks a much likelier prospect than, a team probably called Cadillac but run by General Motors might have a decent chance now of getting on the grid as early as 2026.

"They do already have FIA certification for that bid, it's the commercial rights holder they have to convince."

