F1 Results Today: Verstappen BEATEN at Las Vegas Grand Prix after major Red Bull mistake

Max Verstappen was once again beaten by a number of his rivals at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the session red flagged at the end.

The Red Bull star has spent much of the practice sessions complaining about his car and its handling, with the team sending both of their drivers out for runs on medium tyres before their rivals.

Verstappen ended up more than half a second slower than the fastest time of the session once again, with George Russell topping the timing sheets as the track improved through the session – meaning that Mercedes have had a car set the fastest lap of every session thus far.

The Dutchman was also beaten on the boards by his championship rival Lando Norris, who he has to beat this weekend to secure the title before next weekend in Qatar.

Lance Stroll was the man who brought out the red flag late in the session, his car failing him while out on the track and shutting down.

F1 FP3 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024

1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:33.570sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.215sec
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.348sec
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.438sec
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.567sec
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.771sec
7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.837sec
8. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.153sec
9. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.313sec
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.335sec
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.338sec
12. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.371sec
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.491sec
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.890sec
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +2.368sec
16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.645sec
17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.842sec
18. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +2.974sec
19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +3.380sec
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.418sec

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

