F1 team announce driver replacement as uncertainty looms

Williams have confirmed they are set to replace one of their drivers at an upcoming grand prix as they look towards their Formula 1 future.

Following last weekend's showpiece in Las Vegas - where Max Verstappen clinched a fourth consecutive world title - just two races remain of what has been a thrilling 2024 season.

And there is still much to play for heading into this week's event in Qatar, with McLaren and Ferrari separated by just 24 points in their battle for the constructors' crown.

A number of teams further back on the grid are also on the hunt for crucial points as they look to finish the campaign on a positive note and build confidence going into next year.

Rookie 'honoured' to get F1 opportunity

It's been a disappointing season for Williams, who currently find themselves ninth in the standings going into the penultimate round of the campaign.

But with Carlos Sainz set to arrive in 2025, hopes are high that the British outfit have a bright future ahead of them.

Another star hoping to make a big impact at Williams in the coming years is Luke Browning, and he will get his chance to impress behind the wheel at next month's season finale in Abu Dhabi it has now been revealed.

The team have confirmed the 22-year-old will participate in FP1 at Yas Marina Circuit, on what will be his debut in an F1 vehicle.

Browning - a member of the Williams Racing Driver Academy - was rewarded for a series of strong displays in F3 this season by getting a chance to race for ART at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where he finished seventh.

The British racer will continue to represent for the team for the remainder of this season, but eagerly awaits an opportunity to show what he can do at the top level on December 6.

In a statement published by the team, Browning said: "It’s an honour to be driving a Williams F1 car for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

"A huge thank you to everyone at Williams Racing for supporting my development as part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy and entrusting me with the FW46.

"I’ll be working hard to prepare and make the most of the opportunity.”

Sven Smeets, sporting director at Williams Racing added: "Luke has had an impressive Formula 3 season and has taken the transition to Formula 2 in his stride, performing well from his first outing in Baku.

"Throughout this year, he has made important contributions to the team through his development work and has demonstrated rapid progress in his understanding, maturity, and race craft.

"We are now looking forward to giving Luke the opportunity to drive the FW46 in Abu Dhabi as the next step in his development as a Williams Racing Academy driver."

It has yet to be confirmed whether he will step in for Alex Albon or Franco Colapinto, who graduated from the Williams development programme earlier this season to make his bow in F1.

