Leclerc shares EPIC Monza selfie after Italian GP heroics
Charles Leclerc has shared an incredible selfie after achieving a spectacular victory at Monza.
The Ferrari star first won around Monza in 2019, right off the back of his first race win at the Belgian GP.
Leclerc has been no stranger to emotional wins in his career, with his victory at Spa following the tragic death of his friend Anthoine Hubert the day before.
The Monegasque driver also achieved his first win around his home circuit earlier this season, after years of heartbreak at the Monaco GP.
How did Charles Leclerc claim his Monza win?
However, Ferrari fell behind their rivals after Monaco, as McLaren and Mercedes surged to the front and secured multiple race wins between them.
McLaren looked set to repeat their dominance from the Dutch GP, when Lando Norris pulled out nearly 23 seconds to beat Max Verstappen in commanding fashion.
The Brit once again claimed pole at Monza, with some expecting another masterclass from the front again.
Oscar Piastri had other ideas however, and snatched the lead from his team-mate on the opening lap in a blow to his championship bid.
Whether it was the cloud cover or determination to achieve a home win for Ferrari, Leclerc left McLaren blindsided as they committed to the one-stop strategy to bring home a victory.
"It is an incredible feeling,” Leclerc said after the race.
"I thought the second time, if there was a second time, would not feel as special as the first, but the emotions over the last few laps were the same as 2019 [when I first won the Italian Grand Prix].
"I want to win Monza and Monaco every year and I have managed to do so. It is so, so special."
As soon as the race finished the Tifosi scrambled to the track to watch their victorious driver on the podium, where Leclerc shared an incredible selfie that captured the elation and magic of the moment.
Siete i numeri 1 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) September 1, 2024
Forza Ferrari ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ywC3AiCvwT
