Remembering Anthoine Hubert: Gasly, Hamilton and Leclerc tributes for racing star
Anthoine Hubert was a promising racing driver who had dreams of competing in Formula 1. Instead he tragically lost his life in 2019.
The 2024 Italian Grand Prix weekend marked five years since the devastating Formula 2 accident at Spa-Francorchamps that claimed the life of the young French driver.
The motorsport world, including close friend Pierre Gasly and then F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton were left in shock by the untimely demise of the then 22-year-old, who had quickly established himself as one of the most promising talents in the sport.
On the the anniversary of his passing, GPFans reflects on his career and the lasting impact he left behind.
The journey of Anthoine Hubert
Born in Lyon, France, on September 22, 1996, Anthoine Hubert began his racing journey in karting at the age of 10.
His natural talent quickly propelled him through the ranks, with notable achievements including third-place finishes in the CIK-FIA World Championship in 2011 and 2012.
In 2013, Hubert switched to single-seater racing and made an immediate impact, winning over half of the races on his way to securing the French Formula 4 Championship in his debut season.
He spent the following two years competing in Formula Renault 2.0 with Tech 1 Racing, achieving victories in both the Eurocup and ALPS series in 2015. However, he was unable to challenge for the championship title in either series.
In 2016, the Frenchman stepped up to the Formula 3 Championship, driving for Van Amersfoort Racing. He managed to secure pole position and a win in the second race at the Norisring and eventually ranked eighth overall in the standings.
In 2017, he joined ART Grand Prix for the GP3 series, where he would claim fourth in the championship. A year later, he won the GP3 title, becoming the last champion before the series merged with the European F3 series.
Although he achieved fewer victories than his team-mate Nikita Mazepin, his consistent performance, highlighted by 11 podium finishes, earned him the title.
In 2019, Hubert stepped up to Formula 2, where he scored two back-to-back pole-to-chequered flag victories in the sprint races in Monte Carlo and Paul Ricard driving for BWT Arden.
On August 31 of that year, Hubert was competing in the feature race at Spa-Francorchamps when a devastating crash occurred.
On the second lap, Giuliano Alesi's car crashed at the Radillon curve due to a punctured tyre. The cars behind Alesi braked to avoid the incident, but Hubert couldn't see the slowing vehicles.
The Frenchman went off the track at around 150mph, colliding with the barriers before being hit by Juan Manuel Correa, who lost control of his car after hitting debris from Alesi's car.
The impact caused significant damage to both cars and Hubert was immediately taken to the circuit's medical centre, where he was tragically pronounced dead.
Forever remembered
On F1 race day, just one day after his childhood friend's tragic death, Pierre Gasly described the Belgian GP as "the most emotional race I ever had."
"You are not ready at 22, 23 years old to live this kind of moment, to lose one of your best mates," he told reporters after finishing ninth.
"I’ve grown up with this guy since I was seven in karting. We have been roommates, we’ve lived in the same apartment for six years. We’ve been classmates, I have studied since I was 13 until 19 with him the same professor in a private school.
"I feel shocked, I did not realise how it can go so fast. It’s just terrible."
Lewis Hamilton saw the crash live as he was being interviewed ahead of that weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, and he immediately cast a concern figure, saying: "Oh wow. Hope that kid's good. Wow. That's terrifying" before walking away stunned and not completing the interview. After learning of his death, Hamilton made a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, summarised as: "This is devastating. God rest your soul Anthoine. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today."
Before the race, Gasly asked Charles Leclerc to win for Hubert, who had started racing in the same year as them.
Starting from pole, the Monegasque defeated Hamilton to claim his first win of his career, which he dedicated to Hubert.
"This one is for Anthoine," Leclerc said over the team radio. "Feels good, but difficult to enjoy on a weekend like this."
Each year at the Belgian GP, Gasly visits the site of the accident at Spa-Francorchamps, where he lays flowers at the corner where Hubert crashed.
To keep his memory alive, he also organises an annual run called "Run for Anthoine" around the Eau Rouge which is attended by many drivers and paddock members from F1, F2, and F3.
In a tribute video posted by Alpine, Gasly credited Hubert for his success in F1, saying, "The man I am now is also thanks to him. And what I do in motorsport, what I am in my life, it's thanks to him."
Following Hubert's passing, Formula 2 established the Anthoine Hubert Award to honour the highest-placed rookie driver of the season, and the series also retired the number 19 on his death anniversary in 2020.
