Max Verstappen a generational talent, but 'prime' Lewis Hamilton would match him

A former Red Bull F1 driver has suggested Max Verstappen is the best driver of his generation, but that Lewis Hamilton could've matched the Dutchman in his prime.

Verstappen is a four-time world champion and already sits third in the all-time list of grand prix victories behind Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, despite being just 28 years of age.

The Dutchman also came within two points of winning the drivers' championship last year, despite the fact that he was driving a Red Bull car that was not as fast as McLaren's machine.

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Hamilton, meanwhile, is 41 years of age now, and has struggled over the last few years to get close to the pace of the likes of Verstappen, his team-mate Charles Leclerc and 2025 world champion Lando Norris.

But Verstappen still has a fair way to go to match the championship tally of Hamilton, with the Brit having racked up a joint-record seven across his career so far.

Hamilton and Verstappen have only been involved in one championship battle, the thrilling 2021 title fight which saw Verstappen win out at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but even then Hamilton was 36 years of age.

Now, David Coulthard has suggested Hamilton in his prime would match the kind of levels of performance we have seen from Verstappen over the last few years.

"Max is the driver of his generation in terms of talent and the excitement," Coulthard told the Cars and Money podcast. "I think he’s the best. I think Lewis in his prime could have the same pace as him.

"I think Leclerc, George, Lando, Oscar, in a single lap, in the same car, having been able to set it up the way they want [they would all be close], but I think what Max has in my opinion is what Michael had, what Senna had - the relentlessness. It’s very difficult to beat someone that just can’t accept being beaten."

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How much longer will Verstappen and Hamilton stick around in F1?

Despite their discrepancy in age, there's every reason to suggest that Hamilton and Verstappen may retire at the same time from F1.

Verstappen has been very vocal about the new regulations that have swept into F1, claiming that the new cars are 'not fun' to drive, and he has been reported to be 'seriously considering' retiring from the sport.

Hamilton, meanwhile has started the 2026 season off in much better form than 2024 and 2025, sitting up in fourth in the drivers' championship having already claimed a grand prix podium this year.

However, unless he can beat his team-mate Leclerc over the course of the season, Ferrari could start to look elsewhere for cheaper drivers to be in their second seat, with Hamilton the second highest-paid driver on the grid, behind Verstappen.

A move by Ferrari to replace Hamilton could well spell the end of his time in the sport, with the Brit now into his 40s and having beaten by a team-mate in three of the last four seasons.

F1 could be facing the prospect of a 2027 season without either Hamilton nor Verstappen.

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