F1 world champion risks RACE BAN after chaotic Austrian GP
F1 world champion risks RACE BAN after chaotic Austrian GP
Penalty points were dished out after a chaotic Austrian Grand Prix that saw a surprise winner emerge.
What looked like a straightforward victory for Max Verstappen took a dramatic turn when a slow pit stop left the door wide open for Lando Norris to challenge.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision
READ MORE: Verstappen SLAMMED with FIA penalty after Norris collision
A late-race fight for the lead culminated in a dramatic collision that saw Norris retire from the race with seven laps remaining, with George Russell of Mercedes eventually securing a surprise second career victory.
Verstappen, who was cruising towards his 62nd race win, was handed a 10-second time penalty by the FIA for causing the crash with Norris. However, the penalty didn't affect his final finishing position as he maintained a significant lead over Haas' Nico Hulkenberg.
The Dutchman's penalty wasn't limited to just race time, however, as he also received two penalty points on his FIA Super Licence.
Elsewhere, Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin found himself embroiled in his own penalty drama. The veteran driver made contact with Zhou Guanyu in Turn 3, earning himself a two-point penalty.
This latest incident brings the world champion's total penalty points to eight within the last nine races. While he won't face any immediate repercussions, the Spaniard walks a tightrope as any further violations could trigger a race ban if he collects four penalty points in the next rounds.
READ MORE: F1 Penalties Explained: What are they and how do drivers get banned?
F1 Driver Penalty Points
Alongside time penalties, drivers could carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.
Kevin Magnussen currently sits on the edge with 10 penalty points, just two away from a potential race ban.
GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Forcing Charles Leclerc off track
|Austrian GP
|Two
|30th June 2025
|Causing a collision
Sergio Perez - Eight points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Singapore GP
|One
|17th September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Japanese GP
|Four
|24th September 2024
|Causing a collision x2
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Two
|26th November 2024
|Causing a collision
|Saudi Arabian GP
|One
|9th March 2025
|Unsafe release
Ferrari
Carlos Sainz - One point
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Miami GP
|One
|5th May 2025
|Causing a collision
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Belgian GP
|Two
|29th July 2024
|Causing a collision
|Italian GP
|Two
|3rd September 2024
|Causing a collision
George Russell - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Causing a collision
Alpine
Esteban Ocon - Three points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Miami GP
|One
|4th May 2025
|Unsafe release
|Monaco GP
|Two
|26th May 2025
|Causing a collision
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
McLaren
Lando Norris - Zero points
Oscar Piastri - Zero points
Sauber
Valtteri Bottas - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Mexican GP
|Two
|29th October 2024
|Causing a collision
Guanyu Zhou - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Hungarian GP
|Two
|23rd July 2024
|Causing a collision
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Eight points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Australian GP
|Three
|24th March 2025
|Dangerous driving
|Chinese GP
|Three
|21st April 2025
|Causing a collision
|Austrian GP
|Two
|30th June 2025
|Causing a collision
Lance Stroll - Seven points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|British GP
|Two
|9th July 2024
|Causing a collision
|Las Vegas GP
|Three
|19th November 2024
|Overtaking under yellow flags
|Chinese GP
|Two
|21st April 2025
|Causing a collision
Haas
Kevin Magnussen - 10 points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Saudi Arabian GP
|Three
|9th March 2025
|Causing a collision
|Chinese GP
|Two
|21st April 2025
|Causing a collision
|Miami GP
|Five
|5th May 2025
|Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage, causing a collision
Nico Hulkenberg - Zero Points
RB
Yuki Tsunoda - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Dutch GP
|Two
|27th August 2024
|Causing a collision
Daniel Ricciardo - Two Points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Chinese GP
|Two
|21st April 2025
|Overtaking under Safety Car conditions
Williams
Logan Sargeant - Eight Points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Italian GP
|Two
|3rd September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Japanese GP
|Two
|24th September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Mexican GP
|Two
|29th October 2024
|Failure to comply with yellow flags
|Chinese GP
|Two
|21st April 2025
|Overtaking under Safety Car conditions
Alex Albon - Zero points
READ MORE: Tsunoda receives severe FIA punishment after serious radio incident
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star could SNUB Williams for rival team
- 55 minutes ago
F1 world champion risks RACE BAN after chaotic Austrian GP
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen gains on rivals as Russell FUMES at Wolff - FIVE things you may have missed at the Austrian GP
- 2 hours ago
Wolff labels Horner 'STUPID' in Verstappen talks revelation
- 3 hours ago
Why Verstappen's DESPERATE clash with Norris exposes big FIA vulnerability
- Today 09:12
- 2
McLaren boss BLAMES Hamilton incidents for Norris-Verstappen collision
- Today 08:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep