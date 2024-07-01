F1 world champion risks RACE BAN after chaotic Austrian GP

Penalty points were dished out after a chaotic Austrian Grand Prix that saw a surprise winner emerge.

What looked like a straightforward victory for Max Verstappen took a dramatic turn when a slow pit stop left the door wide open for Lando Norris to challenge.

A late-race fight for the lead culminated in a dramatic collision that saw Norris retire from the race with seven laps remaining, with George Russell of Mercedes eventually securing a surprise second career victory.

Verstappen, who was cruising towards his 62nd race win, was handed a 10-second time penalty by the FIA for causing the crash with Norris. However, the penalty didn't affect his final finishing position as he maintained a significant lead over Haas' Nico Hulkenberg.

The Dutchman's penalty wasn't limited to just race time, however, as he also received two penalty points on his FIA Super Licence.

Elsewhere, Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin found himself embroiled in his own penalty drama. The veteran driver made contact with Zhou Guanyu in Turn 3, earning himself a two-point penalty.

This latest incident brings the world champion's total penalty points to eight within the last nine races. While he won't face any immediate repercussions, the Spaniard walks a tightrope as any further violations could trigger a race ban if he collects four penalty points in the next rounds.

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Alongside time penalties, drivers could carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.

Kevin Magnussen currently sits on the edge with 10 penalty points, just two away from a potential race ban.

GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Forcing Charles Leclerc off track Austrian GP Two 30th June 2025 Causing a collision

Sergio Perez - Eight points

Where Points Expires Reason Singapore GP One 17th September 2024 Causing a collision Japanese GP Four 24th September 2024 Causing a collision x2 Abu Dhabi GP Two 26th November 2024 Causing a collision Saudi Arabian GP One 9th March 2025 Unsafe release

Carlos Sainz - One point

Where Points Expires Reason Miami GP One 5th May 2025 Causing a collision

Charles Leclerc - Zero points



Lewis Hamilton - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason Belgian GP Two 29th July 2024 Causing a collision Italian GP Two 3rd September 2024 Causing a collision

George Russell - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Causing a collision

Alpine

Esteban Ocon - Three points



Where Points Expires Reason Miami GP One 4th May 2025 Unsafe release Monaco GP Two 26th May 2025 Causing a collision

Pierre Gasly - Zero points



Lando Norris - Zero points

Oscar Piastri - Zero points



Sauber

Valtteri Bottas - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Mexican GP Two 29th October 2024 Causing a collision

Guanyu Zhou - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Hungarian GP Two 23rd July 2024 Causing a collision

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Eight points

Where Points Expires Reason Australian GP Three 24th March 2025 Dangerous driving Chinese GP Three 21st April 2025 Causing a collision Austrian GP Two 30th June 2025 Causing a collision

Lance Stroll - Seven points

Where Points Expires Reason British GP Two 9th July 2024 Causing a collision Las Vegas GP Three 19th November 2024 Overtaking under yellow flags Chinese GP Two 21st April 2025 Causing a collision

Kevin Magnussen - 10 points

Where Points Expires Reason Saudi Arabian GP Three 9th March 2025 Causing a collision Chinese GP Two 21st April 2025 Causing a collision Miami GP Five 5th May 2025 Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage, causing a collision

Nico Hulkenberg - Zero Points



RB

Yuki Tsunoda - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Dutch GP Two 27th August 2024 Causing a collision

Daniel Ricciardo - Two Points

Where Points Expires Reason Chinese GP Two 21st April 2025 Overtaking under Safety Car conditions

Logan Sargeant - Eight Points

Where Points Expires Reason Italian GP Two 3rd September 2024 Causing a collision Japanese GP Two 24th September 2024 Causing a collision Mexican GP Two 29th October 2024 Failure to comply with yellow flags Chinese GP Two 21st April 2025 Overtaking under Safety Car conditions

Alex Albon - Zero points



