FIA reveal brand new safety car after Italian GP crash

The FIA has shown off a brand new safety car following a bizarre crash involving another one of their vehicles at the Italian Grand Prix.

Safety cars play a huge role in motorsport on race day, meaning ahead of the event, it must be ensured that they are in excellent condition.

On Thursday, for example, F1 safety car driver Bernd Maylander was performing a regular high-speed car test ahead of this weekend's grand prix in Monza, completing checks and ensuring the car was fit for purpose to be used when the action got underway.

However, Thursday's test was abruptly halted when Maylander crashed his Aston Martin safety car into the barriers at Parabolica.

The Aston Martin safety car, one of two used by Formula 1

Bernd Maylander first drove the safety car in 2000

FIA unveil new safety car

Most importantly, Maylander came away from the accident unharmed, whilst there is also an alternative safety car at the circuit, meaning minimal disruption ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

"There was an on-track incident with the FIA Safety Car today at Monza. Aston Martin is investigating the cause but can confirm both driver and passenger are fine," an FIA statement read.

"There is an additional Safety Car at the circuit and it will not impact the weekend's event."

However, just two days after the crash in Monza, the FIA has now unveiled a brand new safety car that they have added to their roster, set to be used in a different series.

The motorsport governing body made the announcement on social media, unveiling a bright blue Lynk & Co 03 TCR that will be used in the TCR China Challenger Series.

Formula 1 currently uses the above green Aston Martin Vantage as one of its safety cars, which alternates with a red Mercedes Black Series GT.

Newest addition to the Safety Car family, for the TCR China Challenger Series. ❤️‍🔥 Lynk & Co 03 TCR #FIA pic.twitter.com/F8oAX5fOYa — FIA (@fia) August 30, 2024

