close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed

F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed

F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed

F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed

Lewis Hamilton’s replacement, Kimi Antonelli, received a surprise Ferrari snub prior to signing for Mercedes according to his father.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel comeback decision REVEALED after months of rumours

An ex-Formula 1 driver has cast doubt on whether Sebastian Vettel is set to make a shock return to the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend warns McLaren could DESTROY star driver in team orders row

McLaren need to be careful when handling their two star drivers, according to a former Formula 1 world champion after the recent Monza conflict.

➡️ READ MORE

Troubled Horner admits Red Bull ‘exposed’ as titles in jeopardy

F1 team principal Christian Horner has confessed that a major 'weakness' has been exposed which is affecting the team's double championship hopes.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion makes EXCITING return to former team

The return of a Formula 1 world champion sparked excitement in the garage of one of his former teams at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari McLaren Sebastian Vettel Kimi Antonelli
F1 News Today: Horner reveals Red Bull ‘trust’ issues as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner reveals Red Bull ‘trust’ issues as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation

  • Yesterday 16:27
F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for shock RETURN as Mercedes 2026 revelation uncovered
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for shock RETURN as Mercedes 2026 revelation uncovered

  • September 3, 2024 14:31

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Schumacher reveals Mercedes F1 test after cruel Williams snub

  • 48 minutes ago
Red Bull

Verstappen dealt championship blow by Red Bull chief

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 chief 'working on' securing legendary return

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull

Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount

  • 3 hours ago
Adrian Newey

F1 boss ‘excited’ for Newey signing after YEARS of talks

  • Today 08:27
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed

  • Today 06:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x