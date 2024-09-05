F1 News Today: Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari as Vettel comeback verdict revealed
Lewis Hamilton’s replacement, Kimi Antonelli, received a surprise Ferrari snub prior to signing for Mercedes according to his father.
Vettel comeback decision REVEALED after months of rumours
An ex-Formula 1 driver has cast doubt on whether Sebastian Vettel is set to make a shock return to the sport.
F1 legend warns McLaren could DESTROY star driver in team orders row
McLaren need to be careful when handling their two star drivers, according to a former Formula 1 world champion after the recent Monza conflict.
Troubled Horner admits Red Bull ‘exposed’ as titles in jeopardy
F1 team principal Christian Horner has confessed that a major 'weakness' has been exposed which is affecting the team's double championship hopes.
F1 champion makes EXCITING return to former team
The return of a Formula 1 world champion sparked excitement in the garage of one of his former teams at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.
Latest News
Schumacher reveals Mercedes F1 test after cruel Williams snub
- 48 minutes ago
Verstappen dealt championship blow by Red Bull chief
- 1 hour ago
F1 chief 'working on' securing legendary return
- 2 hours ago
Perez BOLDLY compares Verstappen to himself as struggles mount
- 3 hours ago
F1 boss ‘excited’ for Newey signing after YEARS of talks
- Today 08:27
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov