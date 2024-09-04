Troubled Horner admits Red Bull ‘exposed’ as titles in jeopardy
F1 team principal Christian Horner has confessed that a major 'weakness' has been exposed which is affecting the team's double championship hopes.
Charles Leclerc delighted his adoring Tifosi fans by winning the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, as Verstappen could only finish in P6, weakening Red Bull's position at the top of the constructors' standings.
The Red Bull star also currently leads the drivers' standings by 62 points to his McLaren rival Lando Norris with eight races remaining in the 2024 Formula 1 season.
However, the Monza circuit provided a tough challenge for the Milton-Keynes based outfit, as Horner acknowledged there is a major flaw damaging Red Bull's title aspirations.
Horner reveals major issue affecting F1 title hopes
The 50-year-old team principal has opened up about Red Bull's recent struggles as they remain winless after the last six races.
Speaking to media after the Italian GP, Horner admitted: "With the pace we had today… both championships absolutely will be under pressure, for sure, we have to turn the situation around very quickly.
“I think this circuit has exposed the deficiencies we have in the car versus last year. And I think that we have a very clear issue which has been highlighted this weekend.
“We know we have to get on top of and address, otherwise we put ourselves under massive pressure.”
The last time Verstappen finished outside the top five before the Italian GP was three months ago in Monaco when he also finished in P6.
With a trip to Baku coming up, the Dutchman will be hoping that his team can find the exact point at where it all went wrong and make a sudden return to winning ways.
