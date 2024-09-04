Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari before Mercedes signing
Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari before Mercedes signing
Lewis Hamilton’s replacement, Kimi Antonelli, received a surprise Ferrari snub prior to signing for Mercedes according to his father.
Despite only being 18 years old, Antonelli has rocketed through junior racing series, into a full-time F1 seat with Mercedes for 2025.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner reveals Red Bull ‘trust’ issues as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation
WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake
Antonelli has claimed several karting championships, alongside the Italian F4 and Formula Regional titles, and bypassed F3 to compete in F2 this year.
Whilst the performance of his Prema has masked his ability, Antonelli has still produced two wins at Silverstone and Hungary in a bid to impress Mercedes bosses.
READ MORE: Why Hamilton was the REAL winner at Monza over any other driver
Why have Mercedes promoted Kimi Antonelli?
Antonelli has also impressed Mercedes bosses during a series of private tests, with Toto Wolff prepared to invest in the youngster's talent.
The Italian star has been part of Mercedes’ Junior Team since 2019, however some have questioned why Ferrari did not try and snatch him for their own junior programme.
Antonelli would have been the ideal star for the Scuderia to raise and prepare for the senior team, not only due to his talent but also his nationality.
In an interview with Italian outlet Fanpage his father, Marco Antonelli, revealed the reason why Ferrari snubbed the future star and whether there had been any contact since.
"Absolutely not since he joined the Mercedes Academy,” Antonelli Sr confirmed.
READ MORE: Audi driver announcement imminent following 'UNACCEPTABLE' Italian GP
“He was racing with the Ferrari brand when he made his karting debut and at the time there was Massimo Rivola as head of the Ferrari Driver Academy who wanted to include him in the program straight away.
“But then they told him he was too young to make an assessment. That was the only time there was contact with Ferrari, so we're talking about before I received that call from Mercedes."
READ MORE: Ricciardo warning sparks Norris response after Verstappen 'dig'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari before Mercedes signing
- 17 minutes ago
F1 legend warns McLaren could DESTROY star driver in team orders row
- 1 hour ago
Troubled Horner admits Red Bull ‘exposed’ as titles in jeopardy
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes F1 star faces nervous wait following Hamilton replacement confirmation
- 2 hours ago
Vettel comeback decision REVEALED after months of rumours
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner reveals Red Bull ‘trust’ issues as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation
- Today 16:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov