Vettel comeback decision REVEALED after months of rumours
Vettel comeback decision REVEALED after months of rumours
An ex-Formula 1 driver has cast doubt on whether Sebastian Vettel is set to make a shock return to the sport.
The four-time world champion has been linked with a number of teams in recent months amid reports that he wants to come out of retirement.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen warns Red Bull as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation
WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake
Vettel's last outing in F1 came at the final race of the 2022 season, at the end of a disappointing spell with Aston Martin.
He had previously been the sport's dominant force, winning four drivers' titles at Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, before spending six frustrating seasons with Ferrari.
Is Vettel running out of options for F1 return?
Earlier this year, the 37-year-old strongly hinted he would be open to getting behind the wheel once again, admitting that conversations had taken place with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff among others in the paddock over any potential openings.
Sauber - who will transition to Audi in 2026 - have emerged as contenders in recent months, with the team eager to complete their driver line-up having already secured the signing of Nico Hulkenberg on a multi-year deal.
Speaking to Sky Germany at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, however, former Williams driver Ralf Schumacher refuted suggestions that the German outfit would be keen to bring Vettel on board.
READ MORE: Why Hamilton was the REAL winner at Monza over any other driver
"I can't imagine that [Audi are thinking about Vettel]", he said. "I think it's as far away as the moon right now.
"But why not? I don't know. Sebastian himself wanted to go back but then I think he got a rebuke from a few teams.
"That's why it's not that easy when you've been out like that - I think there are other drivers who can confirm that.
"The question is, does it make sense to have two mature drivers for the future of a team? I'm not quite so sure" he concluded.
These comments come as Sauber, soon to be Audi, are reportedly set to announce their full 2025 line-up imminently.
READ MORE: Horner makes stark Newey admission as internal Red Bull pressure grows
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Vettel comeback decision REVEALED after months of rumours
- 19 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner reveals Red Bull ‘trust’ issues as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes star gives passionate response after brutal team snub
- Today 13:57
Why Max Verstappen has proven Red Bull myth WRONG
- Today 12:57
F1 champion makes EXCITING return to former team
- Today 11:57
Ferrari announce NEW partnership after 2025 split
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov