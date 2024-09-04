Vettel comeback decision REVEALED after months of rumours

An ex-Formula 1 driver has cast doubt on whether Sebastian Vettel is set to make a shock return to the sport.

The four-time world champion has been linked with a number of teams in recent months amid reports that he wants to come out of retirement.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen warns Red Bull as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation

WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake

Vettel's last outing in F1 came at the final race of the 2022 season, at the end of a disappointing spell with Aston Martin.

He had previously been the sport's dominant force, winning four drivers' titles at Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, before spending six frustrating seasons with Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel's F1 career came to an end after two disappointing seasons at Aston Martin

Vettel has been linked with Audi where he would race alongside Nico Hulkenberg

Is Vettel running out of options for F1 return?

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old strongly hinted he would be open to getting behind the wheel once again, admitting that conversations had taken place with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff among others in the paddock over any potential openings.

Sauber - who will transition to Audi in 2026 - have emerged as contenders in recent months, with the team eager to complete their driver line-up having already secured the signing of Nico Hulkenberg on a multi-year deal.

Speaking to Sky Germany at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, however, former Williams driver Ralf Schumacher refuted suggestions that the German outfit would be keen to bring Vettel on board.

Former Williams star Ralf Schumacher doesn't believe Audi is an option for Vettel

READ MORE: Why Hamilton was the REAL winner at Monza over any other driver

"I can't imagine that [Audi are thinking about Vettel]", he said. "I think it's as far away as the moon right now.

"But why not? I don't know. Sebastian himself wanted to go back but then I think he got a rebuke from a few teams.

"That's why it's not that easy when you've been out like that - I think there are other drivers who can confirm that.

"The question is, does it make sense to have two mature drivers for the future of a team? I'm not quite so sure" he concluded.

These comments come as Sauber, soon to be Audi, are reportedly set to announce their full 2025 line-up imminently.

READ MORE: Horner makes stark Newey admission as internal Red Bull pressure grows

Related