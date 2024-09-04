F1 legend warns McLaren could DESTROY star driver in team orders row
F1 legend warns McLaren could DESTROY star driver in team orders row
McLaren need to be careful when handling their two star drivers, according to a former Formula 1 world champion after the recent Monza conflict.
Oscar Piastri came up just short when hunting down Charles Leclerc for the win at the Italian Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen warns Red Bull as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation
WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake
The Australian made a bold move on Lando Norris on the opening lap, leaving his team-mate to trail behind for the rest of the race.
Piastri's aggressiveness seemed like a statement of intent, to show McLaren that he is still in this title fight and that he will not make it easy for Norris.
The 'papaya rules' were introduced over the radio for the first time at Monza, signalling that the drivers will be allowed to race but only if it is fair.
F1 legend believes McLaren must proceed with caution
With Norris closest to championship leader Max Verstappen, many would assume McLaren would help the British driver by ordering Piastri to make his life easier at times.
However, speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Nico Rosberg explained how he thinks McLaren must create an equal opportunity for the 23-year-old to keep him happy.
"You need to be very, very careful,” he said. “You need to be very careful because you can also destroy a young driver mentally if you suddenly don’t treat him fairly.
"And it can really break a trust. So it’s something very, very delicate, and then that’s why it’s so difficult to manage for them.”
The former Mercedes driver went onto explain how he felt Piastri deserves to fight for the title just as much as Norris does.
"“It is hard though on Oscar [Piastri] because Oscar in his contract, he’ll have a number one contract. It won’t say in his contract that you need to help Lando [Norris].
“And Oscar is driving brilliantly also, so he deserves actually every opportunity just from his point of view to get race wins.
“Plus, let’s also remember mathematically he can still be world champion, so there's also that.
“I mean he’s not that far behind Lando, it’s like, what is it 40 points or something that he’s behind Lando.
“So it’s hard to ask of Oscar to start forfeiting race wins potentially.”
READ MORE: FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari before Mercedes signing
- 18 minutes ago
F1 legend warns McLaren could DESTROY star driver in team orders row
- 1 hour ago
Troubled Horner admits Red Bull ‘exposed’ as titles in jeopardy
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes F1 star faces nervous wait following Hamilton replacement confirmation
- 2 hours ago
Vettel comeback decision REVEALED after months of rumours
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner reveals Red Bull ‘trust’ issues as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation
- Today 16:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov